Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs India, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs IND Cricket Match Live

India will look to preserve their winning record against Ireland when they meet in the second and final T20I match in Malahide on Tuesday. The IRE vs IND, 2nd T20I match will be telecast live. Also, follow live scores HERE, and ball-by-ball commentary HERE.

India beat Ireland by seven wickets in the rain-affected tour opener to herald a winning start for new captain Hardik Pandya. The start of the match was delayed due to rain, then it became a 12-overs-a-side affair.

Riding Harry Tector's unbeaten 64 off 33, Ireland posted 108/4. India then chased down the target in 9.2 overs with Deepak Hooda carrying the bat with an unbeaten 47 off 29. Yuzvendra Chahal, who registered figures of 1/11 in three overs, won the player of the award.

The second T20I will present India with another chance to test their bench strength before they move to England. Umran Malik, who failed to impress in his debut match on Sunday, will be expected to get another game.

Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I weather forecast

The second match is also likely to witness rain interruption. There is a chance of heavy rain and a full 40-over game is very unlikely.

Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I match details

Match : 2nd match of India's tour of Ireland, 2022;

Date : June 28 (Tuesday), 2022;

Time : 9:00 PM IST/ 4:30 PM local;

Venue : Malahide Cricket Club Ground (The Village, Dublin, Ireland.

How to watch 2nd Ireland vs India, T20I cricket match?

The 2nd Ireland vs India, T20I cricket match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (Sony SIX/HD, Sony TEN 3 Hindi, Sony TEN 4/HD).

Live streaming of IRE vs IND, 2nd T20I will be available on SonyLIV (subscription required).

Ireland vs India, T20I head-to-head record

India have won all four T20I meetings against Ireland, and by handsome margins -- by eight wickets in 2009, by 76 runs in 2018, by 143 runs in 2018 and seven wickets on Sunday.

Overall, India have played 165 T20Is, and have a 107-53 head-to-head record. There were five no results. Ireland have a 53-62 win-loss record in their previous 123 outings. There was one tied match and seven no results.

Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I likely playing XIs

Ireland : Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Craig Young.

India : Venkatesh Iyer, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi.

Squads

Ireland : Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert, Curtis Campher, Barry McCarthy, Stephen Doheny.