Saturday, Apr 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of India Vs Netherlands, Semi-final: Watch FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup Match Live

India face favourites Netherlands for a place in the final of FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup. Check IND vs NED match and telecast details.

Live Streaming Of India Vs Netherlands, Semi-final: Watch FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup Match Live
India are chasing their maiden FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup title. Photo: The Hockey India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 5:40 pm

This is a clash of two undefeated sides. India face Netherlands in the first semi-final of FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup 2022 on Sunday. India women vs Netherland women junior hockey match can be streamed live online. Here's all you need to know: (More Hockey News)

India's best performance in the FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup remains a third-place finish in the 2013 edition (Monchengladbach, Germany). India lost to Netherlands 3-0 in the semis, then beat England in the shoot-out.

Related stories

FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup: India Face Netherlands In Semis; England Meet Germany

FIH Pro League: Indian Women's Hockey Team Ends Netherlands’ Winning Streak With Rare Victory

FIH Pro League 2021-22: India Beat England 3-2 In Marathon Shoot-Out To Climb On To Top Of Table

Netherlands are the most successful side in the history of the tournament, having won the title in 1997, 2009 and 2013, with the last two finals against Argentina. Last season, Argentina defeated them in the final to deny a hat-trick of titles.

For the record, inaugural winners Germany have knocked Argentina out to set up a semi-final date with England. England vs Germany semifinal match starts at 7:15 PM IST/15:45 PM local.

Both the semi-finals will be played at NWU Astro, in North-West University, Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Where to watch India vs Netherlands, FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup 2022 semi-final match?

The live streaming of India vs Netherlands, FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup 2022 semi-final match will be available on Watch Hockey and FanCode.

When is India vs Netherlands, FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup 2022 semi-final match?

India vs Netherlands, FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup 2022 semi-final match starts 5:00 PM IST/ 13:30 PM Local.

Squads

India: Bichu Devi Kharibam (GK), Khushboo (GK), Marina Lalramnghaki, Preeti, Priyanka Wankhede, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dekhale, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (c), Reet Rajput, Ajmina Kujur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Lalrindiki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dung Dung, Deepika Kumari, Sangita Kumari, Madhuri Kindo, Neelam, Manju Chorsiya, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Annu.
Head Coach: Erik Wonink.

Netherlands: Sarah Sinck (GK), Sophia ter Kuile (GK), Marleen Jochems, Kiki Rozemeijer, Sophie Schelfhout, Daantje de Kruijff, Maria Steensma, Anne  Tukkers, Noor Omrani, Luna Fokke, Josephine Murray, Danique van der Veerdonk, Imme van Es, Teuntje de Wit, Floor de Haan, Mette Winter, Jip Dicke, Tessa Beetsma, Rosa Fernig (c), Noor de Baat.
Head Coach: Head coach: Dave Smolenaars.

Tags

Sports Hockey India Vs Netherlands IND Vs NED India National Women Hockey Team Netherlands National Women Hockey Team Junior Hockey World Cup Bichu Devi Kharibam Mumtaz Khan Salima Tete Lalremsiami Live Streaming FanCode Watch Hockey
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read