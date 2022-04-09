Live Streaming Of India Vs Netherlands, Semi-final: Watch FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup Match Live

This is a clash of two undefeated sides. India face Netherlands in the first semi-final of FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup 2022 on Sunday. India women vs Netherland women junior hockey match can be streamed live online. Here's all you need to know: (More Hockey News)

India's best performance in the FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup remains a third-place finish in the 2013 edition (Monchengladbach, Germany). India lost to Netherlands 3-0 in the semis, then beat England in the shoot-out.

Netherlands are the most successful side in the history of the tournament, having won the title in 1997, 2009 and 2013, with the last two finals against Argentina. Last season, Argentina defeated them in the final to deny a hat-trick of titles.

For the record, inaugural winners Germany have knocked Argentina out to set up a semi-final date with England. England vs Germany semifinal match starts at 7:15 PM IST/15:45 PM local.

Both the semi-finals will be played at NWU Astro, in North-West University, Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Where to watch India vs Netherlands, FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup 2022 semi-final match?

The live streaming of India vs Netherlands, FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup 2022 semi-final match will be available on Watch Hockey and FanCode.

When is India vs Netherlands, FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup 2022 semi-final match?

India vs Netherlands, FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup 2022 semi-final match starts 5:00 PM IST/ 13:30 PM Local.

Squads

India : Bichu Devi Kharibam (GK), Khushboo (GK), Marina Lalramnghaki, Preeti, Priyanka Wankhede, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dekhale, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (c), Reet Rajput, Ajmina Kujur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Lalrindiki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dung Dung, Deepika Kumari, Sangita Kumari, Madhuri Kindo, Neelam, Manju Chorsiya, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Annu.

Head Coach: Erik Wonink.