Live Streaming Of India's Tour Of Zimbabwe 2022: Schedule, Squads, Key Stats, Where To Watch Live

India national cricket team will tour Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series, starting August 18. All ZIM vs IND cricket matches will be telecast live. Fans can also live stream these matches. (More Cricket News)

India's tour of Zimbabwe was originally scheduled for August 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The series is part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-23.

The first ZIM vs IND ODI is scheduled for August 18 (Thursday), followed by matches on August 20 (Saturday) and August 22 (Monday), with all three matches starting at 12:45 PM IST/09:15 AM local. All three matches will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

India's tour of Zimbabwe will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Live streaming of ZIM vs IND cricket matches will be available on SonyLiv.

In Zimbabwe, all the matches can be watched on SuperSport TV.

India and Zimbabwe last played an ODI cricket match on June 15, 2016. India are in a 12-match winning run in ODIs against Zimbabwe. India last lost to Zimbabwe in an ODI on June 3, 2010.

The two teams have met 63 times in ODIs, and the head-to-head record is 51-10 in favour of India. The matches have ended as ties.

In nine bilateral ODI series, India lead Zimbabwe 8-1. Zimbabwe's lone series win was back in 1997, when they won 1-0 in Bulawayo.

India have named a 15-man squad for the tour. Shikhar Dhawan will lead th team.

India's squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.