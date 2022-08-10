Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of India's Tour Of Zimbabwe 2022: Schedule, Squads, Key Stats, Where To Watch Live

As a part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, India will tour Zimbabwe for a three-match series. Check details.

Shikhar Dhawan will lead India during the tour of Zimbabwe 20022. Here's how to watch ZIM vs IND cricket series.
Shikhar Dhawan will lead India during the tour of Zimbabwe 20022. Here's how to watch ZIM vs IND cricket series. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 7:47 pm

India national cricket team will tour Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series, starting August 18. All ZIM vs IND cricket matches will be telecast live. Fans can also live stream these matches. (More Cricket News)

India's tour of Zimbabwe was originally scheduled for August 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The series is part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-23.

The first ZIM vs IND ODI is scheduled for August 18 (Thursday), followed by matches on August 20 (Saturday) and August 22 (Monday), with all three matches starting at 12:45 PM IST/09:15 AM local. All three matches will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

India's tour of Zimbabwe will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Live streaming of ZIM vs IND cricket matches will be available on SonyLiv.

Related stories

Asia Cup Cricket: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Back In India Squad - Check Full Squad

ZIM Vs BAN, 2nd T20: Mosaddek Hossain’s 5/20 Helps Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Seven Wickets

India's Tour Of Zimbabwe: Shikhar Dhawan Named Captain; Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar Back

In Zimbabwe, all the matches can be watched on SuperSport TV.

India and Zimbabwe last played an ODI cricket match on June 15, 2016. India are in a 12-match winning run in ODIs against Zimbabwe. India last lost to Zimbabwe in an  ODI on June 3, 2010.

The two teams have met 63 times in ODIs, and the head-to-head record is 51-10 in favour of India. The matches have ended as ties.

In nine bilateral ODI series, India lead Zimbabwe 8-1. Zimbabwe's lone series win was back in 1997, when they won 1-0 in Bulawayo.

India have named a 15-man squad for the tour. Shikhar Dhawan will lead th team.

India's squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Tags

Sports Cricker India's Tour Of Zimbabwe Live Streaming Head-to-head Record India National Cricket Team Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Hahare ICC Cricket World Cup Super League
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read