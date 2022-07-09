Live Streaming Of HS Prannoy Vs Angus Ng Ka-long: Watch Malaysia Masters Badminton Semi-final Match Live

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy will face Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka-long on Saturday for a place in the final of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament in Kuala Lumpur. The men's singles' second semi-final at Axiata Arena will be telecast live. (More Badminton News)

Unseeded Prannoy, 29, defeated Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama in an hour-long quarter-final match, 25-23 22-20 on Friday; while 28-year-old Angus, seeded eighth, got the better of fourth-seed Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei in three games, 13-21, 21-12, 21-13.

Prannoy, a former top 10 player in the world, is the lone Indian remaining in the tournament. Former champion PV Sindhu lost her quarter-final match to old nemesis Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei in a 55-minute contest (13-21, 21-12, 12-21).

In another men's singles semi-final, Lu Guangzu of China faces Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia. Both are unseeded players.

Saturday's semi-final clash will be the ninth meeting between HS Prannoy and Angus Ng Ka-long. They have a 4-4 head-to-head record, with the Indian badminton star winning the last three meetings at BWF World Championships 2021, German Open 2022, and Indonesia Open 2022.

When is HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka-long, Malaysia Masters 2022 badminton semi-final match?

Malaysia Masters 2022 badminton semi-final match between HS Prannoy and Angus Ng Ka-long is scheduled for July 9 (Saturday). The match will be played on court 1 of Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur. The tentative start time is 13:30 PM IST. This match is listed fourth in the schedule. Action on Saturday starts at 11:30 IST/1:00 PM local with the first women's singles semi-final.

How to watch HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka-long, Malaysia Masters 2022 badminton semi-final match?

HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka-long, Malaysia Masters 2022 badminton semi-final match will be telecast live on Sports18. Live streaming will be available on Voot (subscription required).

Malaysia Masters 2022 live action can also be watched on BWF's official YouTube channel.

In the women's semis, unseeded Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia meets third-seeded South Korean An Se-young while fourth-seeded Chinese Chen Yufei clashes with second-seeded Tai Tzu-ying.