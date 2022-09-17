Live Streaming Of Durand Cup 2022 Final: Watch Mumbai City FC Vs Bengaluru FC Football Match Live

Asia's oldest football tournament will have new champions on Sunday (September 18). The final of the 131st edition of the Durand Cup will witness two former Indian Super League (ISL) champions going head to head in a heavyweight clash at iconic Salt Lake Stadium. Here's all you need to know about the Durand Cup 2022 final, between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC. (More Football News)

Mumbai City FC are competing in the Durand Cup for the first time and they have the chance to lift the coveted trophy at the first attempt. It would be some feat for the 2020-21 ISL champions. And they have the two top scorers of the tournament in Lallianzuala Chhangte (7 goals) and Greg Stewart (6). But Des Buckingham's Islanders will face a stiff challenge from one of the serial winners in Indian football.

Bengaluru FC, since their inception, have won every domestic title except for Durand Cup, and the blame lies elsewhere. Bengaluru have won seven titles, including two I-League and one ISL. Simon Grayson men are gunning for their maiden Duran Cup title.

But all eyes will be on veteran striker Sunil Chhetri. The India national football team captain has won everything that Indian football has to offer, and like his team Bengaluru FC, he is yet to kiss the Durand Cup trophies.

Other key players

Bengaluru FC: Javier Hernandez, Roy Krishna, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan;

Mumbai City FC: Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mourtada Fall, Greg Stewart, Bipin Thounaojam.

Durand Cup 2022 final match details

Match : Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC

Date : September 18 (Sunday), 2022

Kick-off Time : 6:00 PM IST

Venue : Stadium: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Where to watch Durand Cup 2022 final

Durand Cup 2022 final between Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC will be telecast live on Sports18 – Sports18 1/HD and Sports18 Khel (Hindi). Live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC will be available on Voot Select and JioTV.

Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC head-to-head

The two teams have met 10 times so far. Mumbai City FC lead Bengaluru FC 5-4 in the head-to-head record. One match ended in a draw.

Road to the final

Mumbai City FC were in the group of death, with ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC. But they won Group B with seven points (two wins, one defeat and one draw). Mumbai then survived nervy knock-outs, first against Chennaiyin FC 5-3 (in extra-time) in the quarter-final, then Mohammedan Sporting by a solitary goal in the semis.

Bengaluru FC finished second in Group A, behind Mohammedan Sporting with eight points (two wins and two draws). Bengaluru also won their quarters in extra-time, 2-1 against Odisha FC. In the semis, they got the better of reigning ISL champions Hyderabad FC courtesy an own goal.

Likely starting XIs

Mumbai City FC : Phurba Lachenpa (gk); Amey Ranawade, Rostyn Griffiths, Mourtada Fall (c), Sanjeev Stalin; Vinit Rai, Ahmed Jahouh; Bipin Thounaojam, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh.