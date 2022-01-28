Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Live Streaming Of Big Bash League 2021-22 Final, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers - Watch Live

Both Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers chase a record fourth BBL crown. Watch live streaming of Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers to be played at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on Friday.

Perth Scorchers will start as favourites against Sydney Sixers in the BBL 2021-22 final on Friday. - Twitter/@BBL

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 12:11 am

The fight for the greatest team in the Big Bash League will be played at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Friday. The final of BBL 2021-22 will be live streaming in India. The PS vs SS match will also provide a glimpse of the players who will be available for the IPL mega auction in February. (More Cricket News)

After a series of thrilling and nail-biting matches, Perth Scorchers will face Sydney Sixers in the BBL 2021-22 final. Both the teams have won three titles of Australia’s T20 league so far.

While Perth Scorchers have defeated Sydney Sixers three times this month and will start as favourites, Sixers will rely on allrounder Hayden Kerr in the absence of players like Josh Philippe and Jack Edwards down with COVID and injuries.

The Big Bash League final between Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers can be seen live on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 1 HD (English) channels from 2:10 PM IST. Live streaming (on smart phones and smart TVs) will be available on SONYLiv.

POSSIBLE LINE-UPS

Perth Scorchers: 1 Josh Inglis (wk), 2 Kurtis Patterson, 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Colin Munro, 5 Ashton Turner (captain), 6 Laurie Evans, 7 Ashton Agar, 8 Jhye Richardson, 9 Andrew Tye, 10 Jason Behrendorff, 11 Peter Hatzoglou

Sydney Sixers: 1 Hayden Kerr, 2 Justin Avendano, 3 Jake Carder, 4 Moises Henriques (captain), 5 Daniel Hughes, 6 Dan Christian, 7 Sean Abbott, 8 Ben Dwashuis, 9 Jay Lenton (wk), 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Steve O'Keefe

Perth Scorchers are unbeaten at the Marvel Stadium this season. They have won all their four matches and will look up to Australia's T20 World Cup hero Mitchell March to come out all guns blazing. 

Heavy rain is forecast in Melbourne on Friday, meaning the final is expected to be played under Marvel Stadium's closed roof.

