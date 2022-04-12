Live Streaming of Bayern Munich Vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League: Where To Watch Quarterfinal 2nd Leg Live

Villarreal are a draw away from upsetting six-time champion Bayern Munich and securing a place in the UEFA Champions League semifinals when both the teams meet in the second leg of the quarterfinal clash on Tuesday night at the Allianz Arena. Villarreal have won the first leg 1-0. (More Football News)

The Villarreal Vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will be telecast live on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD. Fans can also stream the match live on SonyLiv and JioTV. The match starts 12:30 AM IST (Wednesday).

The German club are trying to return to the semifinals after being eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain at this stage last season while defending the title. Villarreal, the Europa League champion, is relishing their first quarterfinals since 2009.

The modest club are based in a city of 50,000 people in southeastern Spain. Excluding his time at PSG from 2016-18, Villarreal coach Unai Emery has won 21 consecutive two-leg knockout ties in Europe since 2015 — with Sevilla, Arsenal and Villarreal.

All eyes will be on Bayern superstar Robert Lewandowski. The Polish superstar is averaging a goal every 58 minutes in this season’s UEFA Champions League, and he is the leading scorer with 12 goals in eight matches. It will take some effort to stop Lewandowski.

Villarreal defeated Italian giants Juventus in the last 16 4-1 on aggregate with the second leg in Turin producing a 3-0 win. The La Liga side will hope for a similar performance against Bayern.

Team News

Bayern Munich: Coach Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed that Niklas Sule will miss the game due to influenza while Corentin Tolisso, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bouna Sarr have been ruled out due to injuries. Alphonso Davies is also back to full fitness, but his performances haven’t been satisfactory.

Villarreal: Unai Emery is likely to field the same playing XIs that won the first leg 1-0 against Bayern Munich. Alberto Moreno and Boulaye Dia continue to be out due to injury.

Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Villarreal are slightly ahead of Bayern Munich in head-to-head record. Unai Emery’s side have won twice compared to Bayern’s one.

Likely Playing XIs

Villarreal: Geronimo Rulli; Serge Aurier, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Pervis Estupinan; Yeremy Pino, Dani Parejo, Etienne Capoue, Manu Trigueros; Arnaut Danjuma, Gerard Moreno.

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski.