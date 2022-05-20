Live Streaming Of ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Basundhara Kings - Where To Watch AFC Cup 2022 Live

It’s perform or perish for ATK Mohun Bagan in the ongoing AFC Cup 2022 as they face Basundhara Kings from Bangladesh in a Group D game at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. Juan Ferrando’s side suffered a big blow when they lost to Gokulam Kerala in their opener. (More Football News)

A defeat against Basundhara Kings on Saturday would mean early elimination for ATKMB and their bid to advance to successive Inter-Zone semifinals will go up in smoke. The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Basundhara Kings encounter will be telecast live from 4:30 PM IST on Star Sports channels.

ATK Mohun Bagan are coming after a 4-2 thrashing at the hands of recently-concluded I-League champions Gokulam Kerala. The Kolkata side produced a poor display and were punished for their mistakes.

On the other hand, Basundhara Kings are brimming in confidence after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Maziya Sports and Recreation Club of Maldives. Bashundhara Kings head coach Oscar Bruzon said the opening 30 minutes would be crucial in deciding the outcome of the match.

“Big match, nice venue with the home team (ATK Mohun Bagan) planning a do-over game. We will stick to our plan, it will be important to hold the first 30 minutes, and then go ahead with our plans,” said Bruzon, who had coached in India before.

“ATK Mohun Bagan are a team still in transition. They need to adapt more to the coach's plan. We know they are struggling at the back. But I am sure the coach has identified the struggles, and we will not get complacent,” he added.

Team News

ATKMB will be missing the services of defender Tiri, who suffered an ACL tear during their encounter against Gokulam Kerala. Without Tiri, who has been ruled out for seven to eight months, managing their central defence would be the key area for the Kolkata-based side.

Veteran India stopper Sandesh Jhingan, who too is fighting injury issues, was seen warming up on the sidelines but was not included even after Tiri was stretchered off. It remains to be seen whether Ferrando gives him more time to recover with India set to play three AFC Asian Cup qualifiers slated here next month.

Head-To-Head

ATK Mohun Bagan have played Basundhara Kings just once and that too in last year in AFC Cup. The match ended with a 1-1 scoreline.

Where To Watch ATKMB vs Basundhara Kings AFC Cup 2022 Live In India?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Basundhara Kings encounter will be telecast live on the Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Bangla channels in India.

Where To Get Live Streaming Of ATKMB vs Basundhara Kings AFC Cup 2022 Match In India?

Live streaming ATKMB vs Basundhara Kings AFC Cup 2022 match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar in India.