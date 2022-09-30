Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Live Streaming Of Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: When And Where To Watch – Time, Date, Venue

English Premier League gets things underway with the North London derby as table toppers Arsenal go against a defiant, Tottenham Hotspur side.

Arsenal and Spurs are both in prime form after Manchester City in PL this season.
Arsenal and Spurs are both in prime form after Manchester City in PL this season. AP

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 7:48 pm

The English Premier League resumes this weekend and what better fixture to kick things off than the North London derby as Mikel Arteta's Arsenal take on Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur in what promises to be a mouth-watering contest at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners sit top of the table and so far and have lost only one fixture (against Manchester United). Prior to the international break, Mikel Arteta's team breezed past Brentford as they walloped Thomas Frank's side 3-0 and will look to deliver the same performance on Saturday.

As for Tottenham Hotspur, Conte's team are third in the table and are yet to lose a game this season. With Son Heung-Min returning to form, Spurs go into this fixture with much confidence as compared to the last season.
 

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, match details:
Date: October 1 (Saturday), 2022;
Date: October 1 (Saturday), 2022;
Time: 5:00 PM IST/12:30 PM local;
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match?
You can catch the North London Derby on the Star Sports Network from 5:00 PM onwards. The live streaming will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Team news:
Arsenal -
The likes of Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu were away on international duty and there are still question marks about the availability on Saturday.

Emile Smith Rowe is out following a groin surgery, whereas Egyptian Mohamed Elneny is also a long-term absentee.

Tottenham Hotspur -
Swede Dejan Kulusevski, who played full 90 minutes for his country, has returned with a muscle injury and is a major doubt.

Skipper Hugo Lloris and defender Ben Davies are also doubts.

Head-to-Head Results:



As far as recent history goes, Spurs have won 6 and lost 4 in the past 12 meetings between these giant London clubs.

Arsenal wins: 84

Draws: 54

Tottenham Hotspur wins: 67

