Live Streaming Details Of West Indies Vs England, 3rd Test: Date, Time, Venue Of WI Vs ENG Match

After two highly-entertaining draws in the first two Tests, both West Indies and England will head into the third and final game of the series in search of a win at the National Cricket Stadium, St George's in Grenada. The West Indies vs England third Test starts on Thursday at 7:30 PM IST.

England will be pleased with their batting performances after a forgetful Ashes with captain Joe Root leading the pack. The right-hander has so far scored two centuries in both the Tests and will aim to continue his rich form in the third Test too.

Dan Lawrence, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes have also got runs under their belts. Meanwhile, Joe Root is just 116 runs shy of touching the 10,000 Test runs mark. He will be the 14th player to do so and the first since Younis Khan in 2017. Root is currently on 9,884 runs.

Viewers in India can catch the West Indies vs England 3rd Test live on FanCode. The WI vs ENG third Test match will also be live-streamed on SonyLiv app in all android and apple appliances.

Meanwhile, West Indies have shown great character on both occasions to resist England. If Nkrumah Bonner’s 123 in 355 balls was an example in the first Test, captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermain Blackwood took the honours in the second to frustrate the visitors.

Root has bright memories of this ground. The last time Root played in Grenada was in 2015 as his 182 helped England beat West Indies by nine wickets. It was also the last time Grenada had hosted a Test match. However, England will miss Ollie Robinson in this Test due to his recurrent back injury.

On the other hand, West Indies are yet to win a Test match in three attempts on this ground. The inaugural Test match at this ground was a high-scoring draw in 2002 powered by Chris Gayle’s double hundred against New Zealand.

In 2009, Bangladesh recorded a rare but famous Test win although it came against a second-string West Indies side. Bangladesh won the Test by four wickets.

The West Indies vs England Test series is also a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. West Indies and England occupy the last two spots in the ICC World Test Championship table and both teams badly need points to go up the ladder.

West Indies vs England Head-To-Head

A total of 162 Test matches have been played between the sides so far with West Indies winning 58 of them and England 51. 53 matches ended in draws. In West Indies, the Caribbeans have won 27 matches out of 72 played against England. England won 15 games while 31 ended in draws.

Squads:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (W), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Veerasammy Permaul, Jayden Seales, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes(w), Chris Woakes, Matthew Fisher, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Matthew Parkinson, Craig Overton.