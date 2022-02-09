Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Live Streaming, BPL 2021-22, Comilla Victorians Vs Sylhet Sunrisers: Watch Bangladesh Premier League, Match 26

Check match and telecast details of Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2021-22.

Sylhet Sunrisers have won just one match in eight matches in BPL 2021-22. Courtesy: Twitter (@sylhetsunrisers)

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 3:57 pm

After a no result and a defeat in their last two outings, two-time champions Comilla Victorians will eye for a win against last-place Sylhet Sunrisers when they meet in the match 26 of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2021-22. (More Cricket News)

Comilla Victorians, however, are second in the BPL table with nine points after seven matches (four wins, two defeats and a no result). Their match against Minister Group Dhaka on Friday was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

And they lost to Fortune Barishal by two wickets yesterday in a top-of-the-table showdown. Barisal have 13 points from nine matches with six wins, two defeats and one no result.

Sylhet Sunrisers, on the other hand, have won one match this season (vs Minister Group Dhaka) and lost six. Their match against Fortune Barishal on Friday was abandoned due to rain. With only three points from eight matches, they are on the brink of elimination.

They even tried changing the leadership, with Ravi Bopara replacing Mosaddek Hossain, before their second leg against Fortune Barishal. But they still lost the match by 12 runs. The match itself witnessed Sunrisers coping a five-run penalty after skipper Bopara was 'caught' tampering with the ball.

Head-to-head

Earlier in the season, Comilla Victorians beat Sylhet Sunrisers by two wickets in Dhaka.

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 26 of Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers
Date: February 9 (Monday), 2022
Time: 5:00 PM IST/ 5:30 PM Local
Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

How to live stream Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers BPL T20 cricket match?

Comilla Victorians Vs Sylhet Sunrisers, BPL T20 cricket match will be telecast live on the FanCode app.

In Bangladesh, fans can watch the Khulna Tigers Vs Minister Group Dhaka match on Gazi TV and T Sport.

Squads

Comilla Victorians: Liton Das (wk), Imrul Kayes (c), Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Moeen Ali, Nahidul
Islam, Sunil Narine, Karim Janat, Sumon Khan, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Faf du Plessis, Ariful Haque, Abu Hider Rony, Cameron Delport, Shohidul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehedi Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon.

Sylhet Sunrisers: Colin Ingram, Anamul Haque (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Ravi Bopara (c), Mosaddek Hossain, Mizanur Rahman, Alauddin Babu, Aks Swadhin, Nazmul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Shiraz Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Nadif Chowdhury, Lendl Simmons, Muktar Ali, Al-Amin Hossain, Jubair Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Shafiul Hayet.

