Ligue 1: Lille Defeat Marseille 3-1, Move Into Third Place Of French League - In Pics

Lille moved into third place in the French league after a 3-1 victory over a faltering Marseille. The win took Lille above Monaco on goal difference and to within a point of second-placed Brest, Associated Press reported. It has not lost a league game at home since September. Jonathan David opened the scoring from the penalty spot after 53 minutes to take his season tally to 15, second only to Kylian Mbappé in the Ligue 1 scoring chart. Remy Cabella made it two, and although Ismaily's own goal gave Marseille a glimmer of hope, Gabriel Gudmundsson restored Lille's two-goal advantage in the 83rd.