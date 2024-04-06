Sports

Ligue 1: Lille Defeat Marseille 3-1, Move Into Third Place Of French League - In Pics

Lille moved into third place in the French league after a 3-1 victory over a faltering Marseille. The win took Lille above Monaco on goal difference and to within a point of second-placed Brest, Associated Press reported. It has not lost a league game at home since September. Jonathan David opened the scoring from the penalty spot after 53 minutes to take his season tally to 15, second only to Kylian Mbappé in the Ligue 1 scoring chart. Remy Cabella made it two, and although Ismaily's own goal gave Marseille a glimmer of hope, Gabriel Gudmundsson restored Lille's two-goal advantage in the 83rd.

Ligue 1 2023-24: Lille vs Marseille

Lille players celebrate their victory at the French League One soccer match between Lille and Marseille at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.

Ligue 1 2023-24: Lille vs Marseille
Marseille's Joaquin Correa, right, challenges for the ball with Lille's Adam Ounas during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Marseille at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.

Ligue 1 2023-24: Lille vs Marseille
Lille's Hakon Arnar Haraldsson in action during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Marseille at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.

Ligue 1 2023-24: Lille vs Marseille
Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‎, left, challenges for the ball with Lille's Alexsandro Ribeiro during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Marseille at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.

Ligue 1 2023-24: Lille vs Marseille
Lille players celebrate after Lille's Remy Cabella scored his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Marseille at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.

Ligue 1 2023-24: Lille vs Marseille
Lille's Jonathan David celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Marseille at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.

Ligue 1 2023-24: Lille vs Marseille
Marseille's Amine Harit, left, challenges for the ball with Lille's Remy Cabella during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Marseille at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.

Ligue 1 2023-24: Lille vs Marseille
Lille's Jonathan David, left, in action against Marseille's Ulisses Garcia during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Marseille at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.

Ligue 1 2023-24: Lille vs Marseille
Marseille's Jordan Veretout, left, challenges for the ball with Lille's Benjamin Andre during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Marseille at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.

