Lille players celebrate their victory at the French League One soccer match between Lille and Marseille at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.
Marseille's Joaquin Correa, right, challenges for the ball with Lille's Adam Ounas during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Marseille at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.
Lille's Hakon Arnar Haraldsson in action during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Marseille at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.
Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, left, challenges for the ball with Lille's Alexsandro Ribeiro during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Marseille at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.
Lille players celebrate after Lille's Remy Cabella scored his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Marseille at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.
Lille's Jonathan David celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Marseille at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.
Marseille's Amine Harit, left, challenges for the ball with Lille's Remy Cabella during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Marseille at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.
Lille's Jonathan David, left, in action against Marseille's Ulisses Garcia during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Marseille at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.
Marseille's Jordan Veretout, left, challenges for the ball with Lille's Benjamin Andre during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Marseille at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.