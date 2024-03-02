Sports

Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe Substituted Again As Paris Saint-Germain Draw 0-0 With Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain moved 12 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 2023-24 standings after drawing 0-0 at Monaco on Saturday, March 2. The visitors were on the back foot for much of the first half, and PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had to thwart a handful of good chances by Monaco, Associated Press reported. PSG withdrew star striker Kylian Mbappe at halftime and improved in the second period as Monaco's Radoslaw Majecki became the busier of the two goalies. It was the second game in a row that Mbappe, who has been linked with a summer transfer to Real Madrid, was substituted. It was also only the second time since September that PSG have failed to score. However, neither side could break the deadlock, so PSG moved 12 points ahead of Brest and 13 clear of Monaco. It was PSG's 19th league game without defeat as they seek a third successive Ligue 1 title.