Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe Substituted Again As Paris Saint-Germain Draw 0-0 With Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain moved 12 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 2023-24 standings after drawing 0-0 at Monaco on Saturday, March 2. The visitors were on the back foot for much of the first half, and PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had to thwart a handful of good chances by Monaco, Associated Press reported. PSG withdrew star striker Kylian Mbappe at halftime and improved in the second period as Monaco's Radoslaw Majecki became the busier of the two goalies. It was the second game in a row that Mbappe, who has been linked with a summer transfer to Real Madrid, was substituted. It was also only the second time since September that PSG have failed to score. However, neither side could break the deadlock, so PSG moved 12 points ahead of Brest and 13 clear of Monaco. It was PSG's 19th league game without defeat as they seek a third successive Ligue 1 title.

March 2, 2024
Ligue 1 2023-24: Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

PSG's Kylian Mbappe heads away from the pitch after the French League One soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Louis II in Monaco. The match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Monaco's Wilfried Singo, left, grimaces as he is challenged by PSG's Bradley Barcola during the French League One soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.

Monaco's Folarin Balogun, left, is challenged by PSG's Lucas Beraldo during the French League One soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.

Monaco's Takumi Minamino, right, is challenged by PSG's Achraf Hakimi during the French League One soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe is challenged by Monaco's Wilfried Singo during the French League One soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.

PSG's Goncalo Ramos, left, holds back Monaco's Aleksandr Golovin during the French League One soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.

PSG's Marco Asensio reacts during the French League One soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.

PSG's Achraf Hakimi runs with the ball during the French League One soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe holds off Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche during the French League One soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe is challenged by Monaco's Guillermo Maripan and Monaco's goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki during the French League One soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.

