Khelo India University Games 2023: How Mallakhamb Helped Sohail Hussain Sheikh Erect An Honest Life

Sohail Hussain Sheikh lost his father, his mother Farida was worried that her two daughters and the only son could get into bad habits by hanging out with kids in their locality and hence enrolled them at a Mallakhamb training centre. (More Sports News)

Sohail was just nine then and was studying in standard fourth when he started training under Sunil Gangawane in Chembur, Mumbai along with his elder sister Saheen with their mother supporting their expenses by working as a maid in various households.