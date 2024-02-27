Kamila Valieva Doping Case: Court Of Arbitration For Sport Gets More Appeals, Awarding Of 2022 Olympic Figure Skating Medals Further Delayed

The fresh appeals now create a third round at the Court Of Arbitration For Sport with a third different panel of judges since Kamil Valieva's positive test for a banned heart medication was revealed during the 2022 Olympics, hours after she starred in the Russian win. Photo: File

The fresh appeals now create a third round at the Court Of Arbitration For Sport with a third different panel of judges since Kamil Valieva's positive test for a banned heart medication was revealed during the 2022 Olympics, hours after she starred in the Russian win. Photo: File