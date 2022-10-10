Monday, Oct 10, 2022
ISL 2022-23: Defending Champions Hyderabad FC Start Campaign With 3-3 Draw Against Mumbai City FC

Joao Vitor scored a brace while Halicharan Narzary netted one for Hyderabad FC. An Chinglensana Singh own goal and strikes from Greg Stewart and Alberto Noguera benefitted Mumbai City FC.

Hyderabad FC's Halicharan Narzary (R) celebrates after scoring against Mumbai City FC in ISL 2022-23
Hyderabad FC's Halicharan Narzary (R) celebrates after scoring against Mumbai City FC in ISL 2022-23

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 9:46 am

Defending champions Hyderabad FC played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Mumbai City FC in their opening match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season in Pune on Sunday. (More Football News)

Joao Vitor (45th minute, penalty and 76th minute) and Halicharan Narzary (51st) scored for Hyderabad. Mumbai City benefitted from Hyderabad defender Chinglensana Singh's 23rd minute own goal before Greg Stewart (68th) and Alberto Noguera (85th) scored a goal each to level the match.

Hyderabad were playing their opening home match at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune due to the ongoing renovation work on the pitch at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC will next take on NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday (October 13).

Sports Indian Super League (ISL) Football Hyderabad FC Mumbai City FC Joao Vitor Halicharan Narzary Chinglensana Singh Greg Stewart Alberto Noguera
