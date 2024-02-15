The world governing body for para-sports has rejected sports ministry's suggestion for forming an ad-hoc panel to run the affairs of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) after the government suspended the national body for not holding elections on time. (More Sports News)

While suspending the PCI on February 2, the ministry had directed the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to co-ordinate with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to form an ad-hoc committee "to undertake the tasks performed by PCI" and "conduct free, fair and transparent elections".