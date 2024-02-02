An Indian sports team travelling to Pakistan is rare. The same happening in the prestigious Davis Cup is even more momentous. And so, after a 60-year gap, as the Indian tennis team prepares to take on Pakistan in their World Group I play-off tie, there is an air of expectancy in Islamabad. (More Tennis News)

A sense of occasion and history will pervade Pakistan Sports Complex, the venue for the marquee clash, on February 3 and 4. The tie comprises five matches - four singles and one doubles. While recently-crowned Australian Open champion Rohan Bopanna has retired from Davis Cup and hence will not be around, the country's top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal too is not available for the tie.