IND Vs PAK, Davis Cup: All You Need To Know About World Group I Play-Off Tie

An Indian tennis team is in Pakistan for a Davis Cup tie for the first time since 1964. Here is all you need to know about the World Group I play-off clash - venue, players, fixtures, telecast and live streaming details

Outlook Sports Desk

February 2, 2024

Photo: X/All India Tennis Association : The Indian Davis Cup team along with Pakistan Tennis Federation president Salim Saifullah Khan (C) pose for a picture ahead of the India vs Pakistan World Group 1 play-off tie in Islamabad.
An Indian sports team travelling to Pakistan is rare. The same happening in the prestigious Davis Cup is even more momentous. And so, after a 60-year gap, as the Indian tennis team prepares to take on Pakistan in their World Group I play-off tie, there is an air of expectancy in Islamabad. (More Tennis News)

A sense of occasion and history will pervade Pakistan Sports Complex, the venue for the marquee clash, on February 3 and 4. The tie comprises five matches - four singles and one doubles. While recently-crowned Australian Open champion Rohan Bopanna has retired from Davis Cup and hence will not be around, the country's top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal too is not available for the tie.

India made the cut for the World Group I play-offs by trouncing Morocco 4-1 in the World Group II play-offs in Lucknow, last September. If they beat Pakistan, the Indian team will advance to the World Group I, which will be played in September 2024.

In singles, India's challenge will be spearheaded by Ramkumar Ramanathan, who is world number 461 in the category currently. Sriram Balaji will play the second singles rubber for the visitors, and the duo of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni will face Pakistan’s doubles team of Muzammil Murtaza and Barkat Ullah.

India coach Zeeshan Ali will also serve as the non-playing captain of the side after Rohit Rajpal withdrew from the tie owing to personal reasons.

Schedule

Saturday, February 3

Match 1 (First singles): Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) vs Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (Pakistan) - 11:30am IST

Match 2 (Second singles): Sriram Balaji (India) vs Aqeel Khan (Pakistan) - after first singles match ends

Sunday, February 4

Match 3 (Doubles): Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni (India) vs Muzammil Murtaza and Barkat Ullah (Pakistan) - 11:30am IST

Match 4 (Reverse singles): Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) vs Aqeel Khan (Pakistan) - after the doubles match ends

Match 5 (Reverse singles): Sriram Balaji (India) vs Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (Pakistan) - after the first reverse singles match ends

Live streaming information of India vs Pakistan, Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off tie

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off tie be live streamed online?

The India vs Pakistan, Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off tie will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off tie be live telecast on TV?

The India vs Pakistan, Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off tie will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.

