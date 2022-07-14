India's Tour Of West Indies: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Rested; Ravichandran Ashwin Back - Schedule And Squad

The Indian selectors on Thursday announced an 18-member squad for the tour of the West Indies and the United States, featuring three ODIs and five T20Is starting on July 29. (More Cricket News)

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal have been rested while KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav have been selected.

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, who will not be part of the preceding ODI series, will return for the T20s. Sikhar Dhawan will lead Idia in ODIs.

It was widely reported that Kohli, who is struggling for form and has not scored a hundred since November 2019, had asked for rest from the entire tour.

KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav's selections are subject to fitness. Rahul recently underwent a surgery for sports hernia, while Yadav had suffered a hand injury during India's home series against South Africa in June.

Star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also been rested.

For Ravichandran Ashwin, the tour will mark a comeback to the national T20 squad. He last played a for T20 for India on November 19 last year.

Young leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi and pacer Avesh Khan have retained their respectice places place in the T20 side.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who was not part of the full-strength squad against England in the final two T20s, is back in the mix.

From the squad that won the series in England, pace sensation Umran Malik has been dropped. In his outings in Ireland and England, Malik has shown that he remains a work in progress and needs to improve on his accuracy.

Team: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (subject to fitness), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik

Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav (subject to fitness), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Schedule

West Indies vs India, 1st ODI at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on July 22;

West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on July 24;

West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on July 27;

West Indies vs India, 1st T20I at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on July 29;

West Indies vs India, 2nd T20I at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on August 1;

West Indies vs India, 3rd T20I at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on August 2;

West Indies vs India, 4th T20I at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on August 6;

West Indies vs India, 5th T20I at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on August 7.