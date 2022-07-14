Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

India's Tour Of West Indies: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Rested; Ravichandran Ashwin Back - Schedule And Squad

India will play three ODIs and five T20Is against the West Indies. Shikhar Dhawan will lead India in the ODIs.

Rohit Sharma will miss the ODIs, but will be back to lead India in the T20Is.
Rohit Sharma will miss the ODIs, but will be back to lead India in the T20Is. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 5:40 pm

The Indian selectors on Thursday announced an 18-member squad for the tour of the West Indies and the United States, featuring three ODIs and five T20Is starting on July 29. (More Cricket News)

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal have been rested while KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav have been selected. 

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, who will not be part of the preceding ODI series, will return for the T20s. Sikhar Dhawan will lead Idia in ODIs. 

It was widely reported that Kohli, who is struggling for form and has not scored a hundred since November 2019, had asked for rest from the entire tour.

Related stories

ENG Vs IND, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Scores: India Bowl First, Virat Kohli Back

WI Vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Bangladesh Thrash West Indies By Nine Wickets, Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead

ENG Vs IND, 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Bamboozles England To Script 10-Wicket Win For India – In Pics

KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav's selections are subject to fitness. Rahul recently underwent a surgery for sports hernia, while Yadav had suffered a hand injury during India's home series against South Africa in June.

Star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also been rested.

For Ravichandran Ashwin, the tour will mark a comeback to the national T20 squad. He last played a for T20 for India on November 19 last year.

Young leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi and pacer Avesh Khan have retained their respectice places place in the T20 side.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who was not part of the full-strength squad against England in the final two T20s, is back in the mix.

From the squad that won the series in England, pace sensation Umran Malik has been dropped. In his outings in Ireland and England, Malik has shown that he remains a work in progress and needs to improve on his accuracy.

Team: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul  (subject to fitness), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik
Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav (subject to fitness), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Schedule

West Indies vs India, 1st ODI at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on July 22;
West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on July 24;
West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on July 27;

West Indies vs India, 1st T20I at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on July 29;
West Indies vs India, 2nd T20I at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on August 1;
West Indies vs India, 3rd T20I at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on August 2;
West Indies vs India, 4th T20I at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on August 6;
West Indies vs India, 5th T20I at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on August 7.

Tags

Sports Cricket India's Tour Of West Indies India National Cricket Team England National Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Shiikhar Dhawan Ravichandran Ashwin BCCI
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read