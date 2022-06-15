Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
IND Vs SA, T20s: South Africa Batter Aiden Markram Ruled Out For Remainder Of Series Against India

South Africa’s Aiden Markram was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week and spent the mandatory seven days in isolation.

Aiden Markram will miss South Africa last two T20s against India on June 17 and 19. Twitter (CSA)

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 9:36 pm

South Africa have been dealt with a heavy blow after batter Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing T20 series against India on Wednesday. South Africa won the first two games of the series before losing the third one in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

Markram tested positive for COVID-19 before the start of the series against India last week and spent the mandatory seven days in isolation. However, he won’t be able to complete his return-to-play programme in time to be available for selection for the last two games in the series.

“Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the remainder of the #INDvSA T20I series. The #Proteas batsman spent 7 days in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week and will not be able to complete his return to play program in time for the last 2 matches,” Cricket South Africa said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the good news is that Quinton de Kock has made an improvement in recovery from injury and is likely to be available for selection in the reaming games in the series. “Wicket-keeper batsman, Quinton de Kock, has made a marked improvement in his recovery from a wrist injury,” the CSA statement read.

“The Proteas’ medical staff will continue to assess his progress and make a decision on his availability for match four in due course,” it added. South Africa play India on June 17 and 19 in Rajkot and Bengaluru respectively.

