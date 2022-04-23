IND Vs SA: BCCI Announces Fixtures, Venues For India's Five-Match T20I Series Against South Africa

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the venues and fixtures for India’s upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa. The contests, that will be hosted by India, will kick off on June 9 with the final match being played on June 19.

IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | Cricket News

Notably, all the five matches will be held across five different venues. The series will present India a good opportunity to get ready for the T20 World Cup that takes place in Australia in October-November this year.

Schedule Of India Vs South Africa T20I Series

1st T20I - June 9, Delhi

2nd T20I - June 12, Cuttack

3rd T20I - June 14, Vizag

4th T20I - June 17, Rajkot

5th T20I - June 18, Bengaluru

On the other hand, Cricket South Africa also expressed its delight on the tour.

“We are excited to add these fixtures to the Proteas men’s itinerary for the season. It is a massive white-ball season for our team, with an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia later this year and the ICC World Cup taking place in India next year,” CSA CEO Mr Pholetsi Moseki was quoted in a media release.

“It goes without saying that game time is vital for our team as they look to get their combinations right.

“We look forward to supporting our men in a few weeks’ time in what promises to be an explosive and highly competitive series.”