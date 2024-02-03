India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of England's Tom Hartley and his fifth one, on the second day of the second test match between India and England, in Visakhapatnam, India, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.
IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jasprit Bumrah Shine On Second Day As India Take 171-Run Lead Against England - In Pics
India resumed with the overnight pair Ravichandran Ashwin and Yashasvi Jaiswal. India added 60 more runs to the last day's total before England all out India on 396 runs. Jaiswal completed his maiden double-century with a six. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett started well. Crawley made a brisk 76 off 78 balls. Axar and Kuldeep removed the opening pair. Then Jasprit Bumrah rattled the English middle order. He took six wickets and Kuldeep grabbed three wickets to bundle out England to 253 runs. With a 143-run lead, Indian openers came to bat again and added a quick 28 runs in five overs to increase the lead to 171 runs.
England's captain Ben Stokes reacts to India's Jasprit Bumrah after he has taken his wicket on the second day of the second test match between India and England, in Visakhapatnam.
England's Tom Hartley plays a shot on the second day of the second test match between India and England, in Visakhapatnam.
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of England's James Anderson and his sixth wicket, on the second day of the second test match between India and England, in Visakhapatnam.
India's Shreyas Iyer, left, celebrates after taking the catch of England's Zak Crawley on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.
England's Ollie Pope plays a shot on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.
England's Zak Crawley plays a shot on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal leaves the ground after losing his wicket on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.
England's James Anderson bowls to India's Ravichandran Ashwin on the second day of the second test match between India and England, in Visakhapatnam.
India's captain Rohit Sharma sits with India's Srikar Bharat in the pavilion on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.