IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jasprit Bumrah Shine On Second Day As India Take 171-Run Lead Against England - In Pics

India resumed with the overnight pair Ravichandran Ashwin and Yashasvi Jaiswal. India added 60 more runs to the last day's total before England all out India on 396 runs. Jaiswal completed his maiden double-century with a six. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett started well. Crawley made a brisk 76 off 78 balls. Axar and Kuldeep removed the opening pair. Then Jasprit Bumrah rattled the English middle order. He took six wickets and Kuldeep grabbed three wickets to bundle out England to 253 runs. With a 143-run lead, Indian openers came to bat again and added a quick 28 runs in five overs to increase the lead to 171 runs.