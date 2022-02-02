Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs AUS, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022: India U-19 Bat First Against Australia U-19

The two most successful teams in ICC Under-19 World Cup, India and Australia, clash for a place in 2022 final. Here are the toss and team updates.

IND Vs AUS, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022: India U-19 Bat First Against Australia U-19
Captains Yash Dhull of India U-19, left, and Cooper Connolly of Australia U-19 at the toss. Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 7:02 pm

India U-19 captain Yash Dhull won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the second Super League semifinal of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 at  Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on Wednesday.

Live Streaming | Cricket News

India made one change to their playing eleven, bringing back Nishant Sindhu who missed the quarterfinal due to a COVID-19 infection.

Related stories

IND Vs AUS, ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: VVS Laxman Inspires India Colts Ahead Of Semifinal Vs Australia

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: England Beat Afghanistan To Enter Summit Clash, End 24-Year Wait

IPL 2022 Player Auction: Namibians, India U-19 Players In Final Shortlist – Check Who’s In And Who’s Out

Sindhu led the four-time champions in the group stage matches against Ireland and Uganda as regular skipper Dhull, his deputy Shaik Rasheed and other members of the team tested positive for the virus.

Sindhu, a left-handed batter and spinner, is one of the match-winners in the Indian team. He has scores of 27, 36 and 15 runs in the group stage matches, and took four wickets against Uganda.

Australia, three-time champions, too made one change with Chennai-born Nivethan Radhakrishnan coming back into the side.

At the toss, Dhull said that it's a "good wicket to bat on, and if we set a target, we feel we can defend... We just need to play normal cricket."

This is a repeat of 2018 final. India have won the youth world cup in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. The last time India failed to make the last four was in 2014.

The winners will meet England U-19 in the final on Saturday. England defeated Afghanistan by 15 runs (DLS method).

Playing XIs

Australia U-19: Cooper Connolly (c), Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Lachlan Shaw, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Tobias Snell (wk), Jack Sinfield, Tom Whitney, Jack Nisbet.

India U-19: Yash Dhull (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar.

Tags

Sports Indian Cricket ICC U-19 Men's World Cup 2022 India Vs Australia India U-19 Cricket Team U-19 Cricket ISSF Junior World Cup IND Vs AUS Cricket
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

IPL 2022 Auction: KKR Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Reveals Selection Strategy

IPL 2022 Auction: KKR Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Reveals Selection Strategy

Justin Langer, Australia Head Coach, Refuses 'Six Figure' Bonus - Here's Why

IND Vs SL: Suranga Lakmal, Former Sri Lanka Captain, To Retire After India Tour

ISL 2021-22: Matches Postponed In January Rescheduled – Check Out Revised Fixtures

PR Sreejesh Wants To Win World Cup Medal For India Before Taking A Call On Future

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj