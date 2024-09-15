Hockey

Men's National Junior Hockey Champ's Day 6 Wrap: Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab Secure Victories

india-mens-junior-hockey-championships-2024
Photo: X | Hockey India
info_icon

Haryana, Karnataka and Punjab secured wins on day six of the 14th Hockey India Junior Men's National Championship in Jalandhar on Sunday. (More Hockey News)

Andhra Pradesh and Delhi played out a 5-5 draw.

In the first match, Haryana thrashed Rajasthan 6-1. Rohit Rana (2nd minute), Sunil Maan (11th), Sahil Ruhal (17th) and Ami Khasa (60th) scored one goal each, while Navraj Singh (7th, 37th) struck a brace for Haryana.

Anurag Suthar (50th) scored the consolation goal for Rajasthan.

In the second match, Karnataka also notched up a 6-1 win over Kerala with Aryan Uthappa Mt (6th, 35th) and Sunil P B (8th, 45th) scoring a couple of goals each.

Indian players celebrate a goal during their match against Pakistan on Saturday in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. - X/asia_hockey
IND 2-1 PAK, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet's Brace Helps India Overcome Pakistan

BY Gaurav Thakur

Vivek Ravi Bagade (22nd) and Dhanush Kaveriappa Ma (32nd) too scored one goal each, while in response, Anujith P (47th) scored the only goal for Kerala.

In the last match of the day, Punjab trounced Mizoram 7-1. For Punjab, captain Ujwal Singh (10th) opened the account before Harshdeep Singh (12th), Japnit Singh (15th), Om Rajnesh Saini (36th), Lovenoor Singh (40th), Jarman Singh (48th) and Abhishek Gorkhi (59th) joined him with a goal each.

In response, Akash Yadav (48th) scored the only goal for Mizoram.

