Sports

Hockey India Felicitates PR Sreejesh, Retires His Official Jersey No. 16 - In Pics

India's best goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was feted by the federation, Hockey India with prominent sportspersons and his entire team in attendance for an elaborate felicitation ceremony in New Delhi in which the federation officially announced that they will retire his jersey number 16 and that he will be the next coach of the junior hockey team. Sreejesh announced his retirement after winning back-to-back bronze medals in the Paris Olympics 2024. He was also the flagbearer of the Indian contingent in the closing ceremony at the Paris Olympics.