Hockey India Felicitates PR Sreejesh, Retires His Official Jersey No. 16 - In Pics

Paris Olympics bronze medallist hockey player PR Sreejesh with his teammates and staff, wearing his jersey to honour him, during a felicitation ceremony by Hockey India, in New Delhi.
Paris Olympics bronze medallist hockey player PR Sreejesh with his teammates and staff during a felicitation ceremony by Hockey India, in New Delhi. Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey is also seen.
Paris Olympics bronze medallist hockey player PR Sreejesh being presented a jersey by bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker during a felicitation ceremony by Hockey India, in New Delhi.
Paris Olympics bronze medallist hockey player PR Sreejesh during a felicitation ceremony by Hockey India, in New Delhi. Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey (left) is also seen.
Paris Olympics bronze medallist hockey player PR Sreejesh being felicitated by Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey (right) and others during a ceremony, in New Delhi.
Paris Olympics bronze medallist hockey player PR Sreejesh with his family during a felicitation ceremony by Hockey India, in New Delhi.
Paris Olympics bronze medallists hockey player PR Sreejesh and shooter Manu Bhaker during a felicitation ceremony by Hockey India, in New Delhi.