Grand National Festival 2026: Ladies Day At Horse-Racing Meet Raises Temperatures

Ladies Day is an annual event held on the second day of the Grand National Festival where women showcase their unique style at the horse racing meet. The Grand National is a National Hunt horse race held annually at Aintree Racecourse in Aintree, Merseyside, England, near to Liverpool. Here are some of the handpicked photos from the event that has seen ladies raising the temperature with their style quotient.

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Grand National Festival 2026 Ladies Day At Horse-Racing Meet-Racegoers
Racegoers take a photograph as they attend Ladies Day, the second day of the Grand National Horse Racing festival, at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Grand National Festival 2026 Ladies Day At Horse-Racing Meet-racegoer
A racegoer poses as she attends Ladies Day, the second day of the Grand National Horse Racing festival, at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Grand National Festival 2026 Ladies Day At Horse-Racing Meet-Racegoers
Racegoers adjust their hats on Ladies Day, the second day of the Grand National Horse Racing festival, at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Grand National Festival 2026 Ladies Day At Horse-Racing Meet-racegoer
A racegoer wears a racing themed hat as she arrives to attend Ladies Day, the second day of the Grand National Horse Racing festival, at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Grand National Festival 2026 Ladies Day At Horse-Racing Meet-Charlotte Hawes
Charlotte Hawes wears a hat by House of Charles as she arrives to attend Ladies Day, the second day of the Grand National Horse Racing festival, at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Grand National Festival 2026 Ladies Day At Horse-Racing Meet-
Members of the public arrive to attend Ladies Day, the second day of the Grand National Horse Racing festival, at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Grand National Festival 2026 Ladies Day At Horse-Racing Meet-Seamus, an Irish Wolfhound
Seamus, an Irish Wolfhound, the regimental mascot for the Irish Guards attends Ladies Day, the second day of the Grand National Horse Racing festival, at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Grand National Festival 2026 Ladies Day At Horse-Racing Meet-
A racegoer poses for a picture with soldiers on Ladies Day, the second day of the Grand National Horse Racing festival, at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Grand National Festival 2026 Ladies Day At Horse-Racing Meet-Racegoers
Racegoers arrive to attend Ladies Day, the second day of the Grand National Horse Racing festival, at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Grand National Festival 2026 Ladies Day At Horse-Racing Meet-racegoer
A racegoer is silhouetted as she attends Ladies Day, the second day of the Grand National Horse Racing festival, at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Grand National Festival 2026 Ladies Day At Horse-Racing Meet-Racegoers attend Ladies Day
Racegoers attend Ladies Day, the second day of the Grand National Horse Racing festival, at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Grand National Festival 2026 Ladies Day At Horse-Racing Meet-
Crowds watch the racing on Ladies Day, the second day of the Grand National Horse Racing festival, at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Grand National Festival 2026 Ladies Day At Horse-Racing Meet-Racegoers
Racegoers stand at a betting booth on Ladies Day, the second day of the Grand National Horse Racing festival, at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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