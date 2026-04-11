Grand National Festival 2026: Ladies Day At Horse-Racing Meet Raises Temperatures
Ladies Day is an annual event held on the second day of the Grand National Festival where women showcase their unique style at the horse racing meet. The Grand National is a National Hunt horse race held annually at Aintree Racecourse in Aintree, Merseyside, England, near to Liverpool. Here are some of the handpicked photos from the event that has seen ladies raising the temperature with their style quotient.
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