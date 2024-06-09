Sports

French Open Final: Iga Swiatek Eases Past Jasmine Paolini For 3rd Straight Title - In Pics

Iga Swiatek won her fourth French Open title in five years and third in a row as she defeated Jasmine Paolini in straight sets to continue her dominance in women's singles tennis. Swiatek trailed 2-1 early in Court Philippe Chatrier only to make it a one-sided victory from there on as the top seed won the match 6-2, 6-1. The world no 1 Swiatek has become the first woman with three trophies in a row in Paris since Justine Henin from 2005 to 2007.

France Tennis French Open Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates with the trophy as she won the women's final of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Jasmine Paolini at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

1/10
France Tennis French Open 2024
France Tennis French Open 2024 Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Winner Poland's Iga Swiatek, right, and second placed Italy's Jasmine Paolini pose with trophies for a picture after their women's final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

2/10
Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini
Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Ball kids pose with Poland's Iga Swiatek who holds the trophy after winning the women's final of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Jasmine Paolini at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

3/10
Jasmine Paolini vs Iga Swiatek
Jasmine Paolini vs Iga Swiatek Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Italy's Jasmine Paolini hugs Poland's Iga Swiatek, left, who won the women's final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

4/10
French Open Tennis Tournament
French Open Tennis Tournament Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates as she won the women's final of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Jasmine Paolini at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

5/10
French Open Tennis Tournament 2024
French Open Tennis Tournament 2024 Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Tennis fans holds a banner supporting Poland's Iga Swiatek as she plays against Italy's Jasmine Paolini during the women's final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

6/10
French Open Tennis Championships
French Open Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Italy's Jasmine Paolini plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during the women's final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

7/10
French Open 2024
French Open 2024 Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Fans of Poland's Iga Swiatek hold the national flag as she against Italy's Jasmine Paolini during the women's final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

8/10
French Open
French Open Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Poland's Iga Swiatek screams after winning the first set against Italy's Jasmine Paolini during the women's final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

9/10
French Open: Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini
French Open: Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Italy's Jasmine Paolini during the women's final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

10/10
French Open:Jasmine Paolini vs Iga Swiatek
French Open:Jasmine Paolini vs Iga Swiatek Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Italy's Jasmine Paolini plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during the women's final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 8, 2024. ()

