French Open Final: Iga Swiatek Eases Past Jasmine Paolini For 3rd Straight Title - In Pics

Iga Swiatek won her fourth French Open title in five years and third in a row as she defeated Jasmine Paolini in straight sets to continue her dominance in women's singles tennis. Swiatek trailed 2-1 early in Court Philippe Chatrier only to make it a one-sided victory from there on as the top seed won the match 6-2, 6-1. The world no 1 Swiatek has become the first woman with three trophies in a row in Paris since Justine Henin from 2005 to 2007.