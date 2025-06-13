Formula 1: 'Fred's The reason I'm In Ferrari' - Hamilton Shuts Down Boss' Exit Rumours Ahead Of Canadian GP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, left, of Monaco, speaks with Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race, Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Montreal. Photo: (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

