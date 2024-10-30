WSL: Manchester City's Vivianne Miedema Set For An Extended Spell On The Sidelines Following Knee Surgery

Vivianne Miedema has undergone "successful surgery" on her left knee, Manchester City have confirmed. (More Football News)
The Netherlands forward, who moved from Arsenal in the close season, has scored two goals and provided one assist in five appearances for City across all competitions this season.
However, Gareth Taylor's side must now make do without Miedema, as she prepares for a spell on the sidelines to undergo her rehabilitation.
The Women's Super League's all-time leading scorer has struggled with injuries since rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament in December 2022, which forced her to miss the following year's World Cup.
And it is unclear how long the 28-year-old will be unavailable for City.
"Manchester City can confirm that Vivianne Miedema has undergone a successful surgery on her left knee," the club wrote on X.
"The Dutch international will now begin a period of rehabilitation at the City Football Academy, working closely with the Club's medical team. Everyone at City would like to wish Vivianne a full and speedy recovery."