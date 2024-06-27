UKR Vs BEL, UEFA Euro 2024: Belgium Finish Second In Four-Way Battle - In Pics

Ukrainian players applaud to supporters at the end of a Group E match between Ukraine and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Ukraine's Oleksandr Tymchyk reacts at the end of the Group E match between Ukraine and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Ukraine fans react during a public screening of the Euro 2024 soccer match between Ukraine and Belgium in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Ukraine's goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, right, blocks a shot by Belgium's Romelu Lukaku during a Group E match between Ukraine and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Ukraine's Heorhiy Sudakov, left, vies for a high ball with Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne during a Group E match between Ukraine and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Ukraine fans display a banner reading 'Peace has a price' and a portrait of Nazariy Hryntsevich a fallen soldier a football fan, during a Group E match between Ukraine and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Ukrainian fans light a flare as they cheer during a Group E match between Ukraine and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Belgium's head coach Domenico Tedesco gives instructions from the side line during a Group E match between Ukraine and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Belgium's Youri Tielemans, right, goes for the header with Ukraine's Artem Dovbyk during a Group E match between Ukraine and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Ukraine's Mykola Matviyenko gestures during a Group E match between Ukraine and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.