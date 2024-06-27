Football

UKR Vs BEL, UEFA Euro 2024: Belgium Finish Second In Four-Way Battle - In Pics

After a 0-0 draw against Ukraine at the Stuttgart Arena, Belgium were through to the next stage of the tournament finishing second in Group E. However, they will now face France in the Round of 16 clash. However, after a heavy defeat to Romania in matchday 1, Ukraine showed fight and ended up with four points but were knocked out of the tournament due to the goal difference.

UEFA Euro 2024: Ukraine vs Belgium | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Ukrainian players applaud to supporters at the end of a Group E match between Ukraine and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

1/9
Oleksandr Tymchyk reacts after Ukraine and Belgium match
Oleksandr Tymchyk reacts after Ukraine and Belgium match | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Ukraine's Oleksandr Tymchyk reacts at the end of the Group E match between Ukraine and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

2/9
Ukraine fans
Ukraine fans | Photo: AP/Alex Babenko

Ukraine fans react during a public screening of the Euro 2024 soccer match between Ukraine and Belgium in Kyiv, Ukraine.

3/9
Anatoliy Trubin blocks Romelu Lukakus shot
Anatoliy Trubin blocks Romelu Lukaku's shot | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Ukraine's goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, right, blocks a shot by Belgium's Romelu Lukaku during a Group E match between Ukraine and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

4/9
Heorhiy Sudakov vies for a high ball with Kevin De Bruyne
Heorhiy Sudakov vies for a high ball with Kevin De Bruyne | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Ukraine's Heorhiy Sudakov, left, vies for a high ball with Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne during a Group E match between Ukraine and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

5/9
Ukraine fans display portrait of Nazariy Hryntsevich
Ukraine fans display portrait of Nazariy Hryntsevich | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Ukraine fans display a banner reading 'Peace has a price' and a portrait of Nazariy Hryntsevich a fallen soldier a football fan, during a Group E match between Ukraine and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

6/9
Ukrainian fans light a flare during Ukraine and Belgium match
Ukrainian fans light a flare during Ukraine and Belgium match | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Ukrainian fans light a flare as they cheer during a Group E match between Ukraine and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

7/9
Belgiums head coach Domenico Tedesco
Belgium's head coach Domenico Tedesco | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Belgium's head coach Domenico Tedesco gives instructions from the side line during a Group E match between Ukraine and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

8/9
Youri Tielemans goes for the header with Artem Dovbyk
Youri Tielemans goes for the header with Artem Dovbyk | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Belgium's Youri Tielemans, right, goes for the header with Ukraine's Artem Dovbyk during a Group E match between Ukraine and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

9/9
Ukraines Mykola Matviyenko
Ukraine's Mykola Matviyenko | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Ukraine's Mykola Matviyenko gestures during a Group E match between Ukraine and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

