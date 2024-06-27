Football

UKR Vs BEL, UEFA Euro 2024: Belgium Finish Second In Four-Way Battle - In Pics

After a 0-0 draw against Ukraine at the Stuttgart Arena, Belgium were through to the next stage of the tournament finishing second in Group E. However, they will now face France in the Round of 16 clash. However, after a heavy defeat to Romania in matchday 1, Ukraine showed fight and ended up with four points but were knocked out of the tournament due to the goal difference.