Football

UEFA Women's Champions League: Naomi Layzell Shines On Debut, Helps Manchester City Beat Barcelona - In Pics

In her Women's Champions League debut, England defender Naomi Layzell scored a goal and provided an assist as Manchester City surprised defending champions Barcelona at Joie Stadium. Layzell, 20, had never scored in senior football before Wednesday's match with Barcelona. However, she managed to score from a corner kick, giving City a first-half lead. She completed a fairytale evening by setting up the pass that sent striker Khadija Shaw through one-on-one with goalkeeper Catalina Coll, and the Jamaican slotted the ball home for City's second goal of the night. Despite being tested by two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas in the opening minutes, young full-back Layzell eventually made her mark, marking an evening she will not forget. The woodwork was struck twice in the first half – by City's Lauren Hemp and Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen. Gareth Taylor's side is level on points with Hammarby in Group D after the Swedish side beat Austria's St Polten 2-0 earlier on Wednesday.