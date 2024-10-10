Football

UEFA Women's Champions League: Naomi Layzell Shines On Debut, Helps Manchester City Beat Barcelona - In Pics

In her Women's Champions League debut, England defender Naomi Layzell scored a goal and provided an assist as Manchester City surprised defending champions Barcelona at Joie Stadium. Layzell, 20, had never scored in senior football before Wednesday's match with Barcelona. However, she managed to score from a corner kick, giving City a first-half lead. She completed a fairytale evening by setting up the pass that sent striker Khadija Shaw through one-on-one with goalkeeper Catalina Coll, and the Jamaican slotted the ball home for City's second goal of the night. Despite being tested by two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas in the opening minutes, young full-back Layzell eventually made her mark, marking an evening she will not forget. The woodwork was struck twice in the first half – by City's Lauren Hemp and Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen. Gareth Taylor's side is level on points with Hammarby in Group D after the Swedish side beat Austria's St Polten 2-0 earlier on Wednesday.

Women's Champions League: Manchester City's Lauren Hemp, left, and Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, right, challenge for the ball | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Manchester City's Lauren Hemp, left, and Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, right, challenge for the ball during the women's Champions League group D soccer match between Manchester City FC and FC Barcelona in Manchester, England.

2/9
Manchester City's scorer Khadija Shaw and Lauren Hemp, celebrate their side's second goal
Women's Champions League: Manchester City's scorer Khadija Shaw and Lauren Hemp, celebrate their side's second goal | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Manchester City's scorer Khadija Shaw, left, and her teammate Lauren Hemp, celebrate their side's second goal during the women's Champions League group D soccer match between Manchester City FC and FC Barcelona in Manchester, England.

3/9
Barcelona's head coach Pere Romeu
Women's Champions League: Barcelona's head coach Pere Romeu | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Barcelona's head coach Pere Romeu, left, gestures during the women's Champions League group D soccer match between Manchester City FC and FC Barcelona in Manchester, England.

4/9
Manchester City's Naomi Layzell, left, scores the opening goal
Women's Champions League: Manchester City's Naomi Layzell, left, scores the opening goal | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Manchester City's Naomi Layzell, left, scores the opening goal during the women's Champions League group D soccer match between Manchester City FC and FC Barcelona in Manchester, England.

5/9
Manchester City's Khadija Shaw, right, and Barcelona's Maria Leon, left, challenge for the ball
Women's Champions League: Manchester City's Khadija Shaw, right, and Barcelona's Maria Leon, left, challenge for the ball | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Manchester City's Khadija Shaw, right, and Barcelona's Maria Leon, left, challenge for the ball during the women's Champions League group D soccer match between Manchester City FC and FC Barcelona in Manchester, England.

6/9
Manchester City's Vivianne Miedema, left, and Barcelona's Ona Batlle, right, challenge for the ball
Women's Champions League: Manchester City's Vivianne Miedema, left, and Barcelona's Ona Batlle, right, challenge for the ball | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Manchester City's Vivianne Miedema, left, and Barcelona's Ona Batlle, right, challenge for the ball during the women's Champions League group D soccer match between Manchester City FC and FC Barcelona in Manchester, England.

7/9
Manchester City's Jess Park, left, and Barcelona's Maria Leon, right, challenge for the ball
Women's Champions League: Manchester City's Jess Park, left, and Barcelona's Maria Leon, right, challenge for the ball | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Manchester City's Jess Park, left, and Barcelona's Maria Leon, right, challenge for the ball during the women's Champions League group D soccer match between Manchester City FC and FC Barcelona in Manchester, England.

8/9
Manchester City's Khadija Shaw, right, and Barcelona's Mapi Leon, left, challenge for the ball
Women's Champions League: Manchester City's Khadija Shaw, right, and Barcelona's Mapi Leon, left, challenge for the ball | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Manchester City's Khadija Shaw, right, and Barcelona's Mapi Leon, left, challenge for the ball during the women's Champions League group D soccer match between Manchester City FC and FC Barcelona in Manchester, England.

9/9
Manchester City's Jess Park, left, and Barcelona's Maria Leon, right, challenge for the ball
Women's Champions League: Manchester City's Jess Park, left, and Barcelona's Maria Leon, right, challenge for the ball | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Manchester City's Jess Park, left, and Barcelona's Maria Leon, right, challenge for the ball during the women's Champions League group D soccer match between Manchester City FC and FC Barcelona in Manchester, England.

