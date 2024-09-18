Football

UEFA UCL 2024-25: Juventus Kick-Off Campaign With Comfortable 3-1 Win Over PSV Eindhoven - In Pics

Juventus scripted a perfect return to the UEFA Champions League as they beat PSV Eindhoven 3-1 on Tuesday, September 18, at the Allianz Stadium in Torino. Goals from Kenan Yildiz and Weston McKennie in the first half, followed by a 52th minute goal from Nicolas Gonzalez sealed the deal for the hosts. However, PSV’s Ismael Saibari pulled one back in stoppage time. Juventus will next play RB Leipzig in their next UCL outing, while Eindhoven will face off against Sporting CP.

2024-25 Champions League, Juventus and PSV Eindhoven: Juventus' Nico Gonzalez celebrates after scoring his side's third goal | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' Nico Gonzalez celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Juventus and PSV Eindhoven at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy.

2024-25 Champions League, Juventus and PSV Eindhoven: Juventus Kenan Yildiz, second from right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal
2024-25 Champions League, Juventus and PSV Eindhoven: Juventus' Kenan Yildiz, second from right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' Kenan Yildiz, second from right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Juventus and PSV Eindhoven at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy.

2024-25 Champions League, Juventus and PSV Eindhoven: Juventus Kenan Yildiz celebrates after scoring a goal
2024-25 Champions League, Juventus and PSV Eindhoven: Juventus' Kenan Yildiz celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' Kenan Yildiz celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Juventus and PSV Eindhoven at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy.

