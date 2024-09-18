UEFA UCL 2024-25: Juventus Kick-Off Campaign With Comfortable 3-1 Win Over PSV Eindhoven - In Pics

Juventus' Nico Gonzalez celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Juventus and PSV Eindhoven at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy.
Juventus' Kenan Yildiz, second from right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Juventus and PSV Eindhoven at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy.
Juventus' Kenan Yildiz celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Juventus and PSV Eindhoven at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy.