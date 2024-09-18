Football

UEFA UCL 2024-25: Juventus Kick-Off Campaign With Comfortable 3-1 Win Over PSV Eindhoven - In Pics

Juventus scripted a perfect return to the UEFA Champions League as they beat PSV Eindhoven 3-1 on Tuesday, September 18, at the Allianz Stadium in Torino. Goals from Kenan Yildiz and Weston McKennie in the first half, followed by a 52th minute goal from Nicolas Gonzalez sealed the deal for the hosts. However, PSV’s Ismael Saibari pulled one back in stoppage time. Juventus will next play RB Leipzig in their next UCL outing, while Eindhoven will face off against Sporting CP.