AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and AC Milan at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and AC Milan at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic scores his team's third goal during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and AC Milan at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.
AC Milan's Youssouf Fofana celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and AC Milan at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.
Udinese's Keinan Davis, rear, fights for the ball with AC Milan's Pervis Estupinan during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and AC Milan at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and AC Milan at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, center, scores during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and AC Milan at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.