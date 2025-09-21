Football

Udinese 0-3 AC Milan: Pulisic Brace Powers Rossoneri's Dominance

header - meta - url - Christian Pulisic scored twice as AC Milan earned a thumping 3-0 victory over Udinese in the Serie A on Saturday. Pulisic fired Milan ahead in the 40th minute before Youssouf Fofana doubled their lead just after the break. In the 53rd minute, Pulisic scored again to complete the final scoreline in Milan's favour.

Italy Soccer Serie A 2025-26 Udinese Vs AC Milan match pics_Christian Pulisic
Serie A 2025-26: Udinese Vs AC Milan | Photo: Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and AC Milan at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

Italy Soccer Serie A 2025-26 Udinese Vs AC Milan match pics_Christian Pulisic
Serie A 2025-26: Udinese Vs AC Milan | Photo: Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and AC Milan at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

Italy Soccer Serie A 2025-26 Udinese Vs AC Milan match pics_ Christian Pulisic
Serie A 2025-26: Udinese Vs AC Milan | Photo: Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic scores his team's third goal during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and AC Milan at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

Italy Soccer Serie A 2025-26 Udinese Vs AC Milan match pics_ Youssouf Fofana
Serie A 2025-26: Udinese Vs AC Milan | Photo: Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP

AC Milan's Youssouf Fofana celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and AC Milan at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

Italy Soccer Serie A 2025-26 Udinese Vs AC Milan match pics_Keinan Davis
Serie A 2025-26: Udinese Vs AC Milan | Photo: Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP

Udinese's Keinan Davis, rear, fights for the ball with AC Milan's Pervis Estupinan during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and AC Milan at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

Italy Soccer Serie A 2025-26 Udinese Vs AC Milan match pics_Christian Pulisic,
Serie A 2025-26: Udinese Vs AC Milan | Photo: Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and AC Milan at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

Italy Soccer Serie A 2025-26 Udinese Vs AC Milan match pics_Christian Pulisic
Serie A 2025-26: Udinese Vs AC Milan | Photo: Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, center, scores during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and AC Milan at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

