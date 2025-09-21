Football

Udinese 0-3 AC Milan: Pulisic Brace Powers Rossoneri's Dominance

Christian Pulisic scored twice as AC Milan earned a thumping 3-0 victory over Udinese in the Serie A on Saturday. Pulisic fired Milan ahead in the 40th minute before Youssouf Fofana doubled their lead just after the break. In the 53rd minute, Pulisic scored again to complete the final scoreline in Milan's favour.