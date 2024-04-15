Arsenal are at risk of experiencing deja vu. The Gunners topped the table for much of last season before falling away in the final weeks. Arteta’s men were unbeaten in 2024 – winning 10 of 11 league fixtures – before Sunday’s damaging 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa saw them surrender first place. Arsenal face arguably the toughest run-in of the three contenders. After playing their Champions League quarter-final second leg away to Bayern Munich on Wednesday, they still have to face London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham and take on Manchester United at Old Trafford. Manager Arteta is fortunate to have few injury issues and will be desperate to prevent a campaign which promised so much fizzling out.