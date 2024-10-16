Football

Thomas Tuchel: German Replaces Gareth Southgate As ENG Boss - In Pics

Thomas Tuchel was hired as England coach on Wednesday and will take on the challenge of ending the national team’s decades-long wait for a trophy. The German, who previously managed Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, will begin his tenure in January ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States. Tuchel won major trophies in Germany, France and England and is England’s third foreign coach, after the late Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello. He succeeds one of England’s most successful coaches in Southgate, who led the country to back-to-back European Championship finals and a World Cup semifinals.