The name of the newly appointed England men's soccer team manager Thomas Tuchel is displayed on a large screen behind a statue of England's iconic World Cup winner and captain Bobby More at Wembley Stadium in London.
The name of the newly appointed England men's soccer team manager Thomas Tuchel is displayed on a large scree on Wembley Stadium in London.
The name of the newly appointed England men's soccer team manager Thomas Tuchel is displayed on a large screen behind a statue of England's iconic World Cup winner and captain Bobby More at Wembley Stadium in London.
Bayern's head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during the Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, London, Tuesday, April 9, 2024.
Bayern's head coach Thomas Tuchel shouts out as gives instructions from the side line during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Bayern's head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Leipzig and Bayern Munich, at the Red Bull Arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.