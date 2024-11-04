Football

Sporting Vs Man City, UCL: Want To Show We Don't Need Amorim, Says Hjulmand

Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim is set to join Manchester United on November 11, having signed a deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until the end of the 2026-27 season

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim
Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim
info_icon

Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand says the club are ready to show what they can do without Ruben Amorim. (More Football News)

The head coach is set to join Manchester United on November 11, having signed a deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Sporting have made a brilliant start to the season, currently sitting top of the league table, winning all 10 of their matches so far, and are also unbeaten in the Champions League.

Despite their impressive showing so far, Hjulmand says he is prepared for the challenge that lies ahead.

"It is a positive challenge [to not play under Amorim]," Hjulmand said ahead of their Champions League meeting with Manchester City on Tuesday.

"Winning the championship remains the goal. Life goes on, we now want to show that we don't need Ruben.

"It was difficult for me to know that he is leaving. I was sad. That he was going to leave me too. But in football, opportunities like these happen to players and coaches.

"It's part of football and I hope Ruben is proud to receive an offer of this kind."

During his four-and-a-half-year tenure at Sporting, Amorim guided them to two Primeira Liga titles and took charge of 156 league games, the most of any coach in the club's history (according to Opta's records).

He also boasts the best win ratio of any Sporting coach on record, winning 120 of those matches in the Portuguese top-flight (76.92%).

Hjulmand, who was signed by Amorim in August 2023 from Lecce, admitted he was sad to see him leave, but believes he can do a good job at United.

"Ruben was one of the reasons why I came to Sporting," he added. "When you are coached by him, you get a clear idea of the way he sees football and how he sees us being part of the team.

It's a very important image for the player, to know what his role is, what he can contribute to the team. It was very important when I joined Sporting.

"The way he sees the players, how he manages the team on and off the field... It's something I've never seen in my career. Manchester United will be in good hands with Ruben.

"We are resigned that Ruben will leave, we will have a good coach, in whom we believe.

"Everyone who works at Sporting made a good choice with this new coach. The fans also believe in the new coach. The championship is going on, and we have to win it."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Oman Vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match 45
  2. Nepal Vs Scotland Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: NEP Bat First - Check Playing 11s
  3. Assam Vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match
  4. Haryana Vs Punjab Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match
  5. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: AUS Clinch Nail-Biting 2-Wicket Victory Over PAK - In Pics
Football News
  1. Sporting Vs Man City, UCL: Want To Show We Don't Need Amorim, Says Hjulmand
  2. Premier League Matchday 10: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers?
  3. La Liga: Ancelotti Furious That Teams Have Been Made To Play On Despite Flash Floods
  4. Dortmund Vs Sturm Graz, Champions League: Injury Problems Mount For BVB
  5. UEFA Champions League, Matchday 4 Preview: Key Fixtures, Live Streaming, TV Telecast
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  2. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  3. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  4. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
  5. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP Bypolls: Samajwadi Party Candidate Naseem Solanki Takes On BJP’s Suresh Awasthi In Sisamau
  2. Privacy Is Privacy; Even Spouse Cannot Violate It, Says Madras High Court
  3. IAF's MiG-29 Jet Crashes Near Agra, Pilot Ejects Safely; Court Of Inquiry Ordered
  4. Canada Temple Attack: PM Modi Condemns Attack; India Calls On Trudeau Govt For Action
  5. Day In Pics: November 04, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  3. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  4. Don: 1978-Forever
  5. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
  2. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  3. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
  4. The Political Battleground That Is The American Courtroom
  5. The Rise And Rise Of Donald Trump
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
  2. Iranian Women's Long Fight For Freedom
  3. Spain Floods: Survivors Express Rage Against Govt Officials, King As They Visit Flood-Ravaged Valencia
  4. 'Hazardous' AQI Levels In Lahore Triggers Blame Game Between India, Pakistan
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israel Cancels 1967 UNRWA Agreement; Protestors Call For Urgent Ceasefire Deal
Latest Stories
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Mumbai Vs Odisha Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane Play
  3. Karnataka Vs Bengal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Match
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Highlights: Aussies Win Low-Scoring MCG Thriller By 2 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead
  5. Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 4 Match
  6. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  7. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival
  8. Today's Horoscope For November 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs