Sporting Vs Man City, UCL: Want To Show We Don't Need Amorim, Says Hjulmand

Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand says the club are ready to show what they can do without Ruben Amorim. (More Football News)
The head coach is set to join Manchester United on November 11, having signed a deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until the end of the 2026-27 season.
Sporting have made a brilliant start to the season, currently sitting top of the league table, winning all 10 of their matches so far, and are also unbeaten in the Champions League.
Despite their impressive showing so far, Hjulmand says he is prepared for the challenge that lies ahead.
"It is a positive challenge [to not play under Amorim]," Hjulmand said ahead of their Champions League meeting with Manchester City on Tuesday.
"Winning the championship remains the goal. Life goes on, we now want to show that we don't need Ruben.
"It was difficult for me to know that he is leaving. I was sad. That he was going to leave me too. But in football, opportunities like these happen to players and coaches.
"It's part of football and I hope Ruben is proud to receive an offer of this kind."
During his four-and-a-half-year tenure at Sporting, Amorim guided them to two Primeira Liga titles and took charge of 156 league games, the most of any coach in the club's history (according to Opta's records).
He also boasts the best win ratio of any Sporting coach on record, winning 120 of those matches in the Portuguese top-flight (76.92%).
Hjulmand, who was signed by Amorim in August 2023 from Lecce, admitted he was sad to see him leave, but believes he can do a good job at United.
"Ruben was one of the reasons why I came to Sporting," he added. "When you are coached by him, you get a clear idea of the way he sees football and how he sees us being part of the team.
It's a very important image for the player, to know what his role is, what he can contribute to the team. It was very important when I joined Sporting.
"The way he sees the players, how he manages the team on and off the field... It's something I've never seen in my career. Manchester United will be in good hands with Ruben.
"We are resigned that Ruben will leave, we will have a good coach, in whom we believe.
"Everyone who works at Sporting made a good choice with this new coach. The fans also believe in the new coach. The championship is going on, and we have to win it."