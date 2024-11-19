Football

Nations League: Spain Edge Already-Relegated Switzerland 3-2 To Stay Unbeaten

Group A4 toppers Spain edged out the already relegated Switzerland 3-2 in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Tuesday (November 18,2024). Coach Luis de la Fuente offered a first start to Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado and gave debuts to Samu and Aitor Paredes in a much-changed Spain side. But it was the two Bryans, Gil and Zaragoza, who got the goals that mattered for the European champions. Pedri’s first half penalty was saved but Yeremi Pino converted to put Spain ahead. Joel Monteiro equalized for Switzerland after 63 minutes but Bryan Gil got Spain back in front five minutes later. Andi Zeqiri equalized again from the penalty spot with five minutes remaining but a stoppage time penalty from Bryan Zaragoza at the other end gave Spain all three points.