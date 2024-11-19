Football

Nations League: Spain Edge Already-Relegated Switzerland 3-2 To Stay Unbeaten

Group A4 toppers Spain edged out the already relegated Switzerland 3-2 in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Tuesday (November 18,2024). Coach Luis de la Fuente offered a first start to Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado and gave debuts to Samu and Aitor Paredes in a much-changed Spain side. But it was the two Bryans, Gil and Zaragoza, who got the goals that mattered for the European champions. Pedri’s first half penalty was saved but Yeremi Pino converted to put Spain ahead. Joel Monteiro equalized for Switzerland after 63 minutes but Bryan Gil got Spain back in front five minutes later. Andi Zeqiri equalized again from the penalty spot with five minutes remaining but a stoppage time penalty from Bryan Zaragoza at the other end gave Spain all three points.

UEFA Nations League Soccer Spain Vs Switzerland football gallery_Zaragoza
Nations League Soccer: Spain's Zaragoza celebrates scoring his side's third goal | Photo: AP/Angel Fernandez

Spain's Zaragoza celebrates scoring his side's third goal during a Nations League soccer match between Spain and Switzerland, at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium in Tenerife, Spain.

2/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Spain Vs Switzerland football gallery_Andi Zequiri
Nations League Soccer: Switzerland's Andi Zequiri celebrates after scoring his side second goal | Photo: AP/Angel Fernandez
Switzerland's Andi Zequiri celebrates after scoring his side second goal during a Nations League soccer match between Spain and Switzerland, at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium in Tenerife, Spain.

3/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Spain Vs Switzerland football gallery_Bryan Gil
Nations League Soccer: Spain's Bryan Gil celebrates his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Angel Fernandez
Spain's Bryan Gil celebrates his side's second goal during a Nations League soccer match between Spain and Switzerland, at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium in Tenerife, Spain.

4/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Spain Vs Switzerland football gallery_Joel Monteiro
Nations League Soccer: Switzerland's Joel Monteiro celebrates with team mates his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Angel Fernandez
Switzerland's Joel Monteiro celebrates with team mates his side's first goal during a Nations League soccer match between Spain and Switzerland, at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium in Tenerife, Spain.

5/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Spain Vs Switzerland football gallery_Simon Sohm
Nations League Soccer: Switzerland's Simon Sohm fights for the ball against Spain's Marc Casado | Photo: AP/Angel Fernandez
Switzerland's Simon Sohm fights for the ball against Spain's Marc Casado during a Nations League soccer match between Spain and Switzerland, at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium in Tenerife, Spain.

6/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Spain Vs Switzerland football gallery_Miro Muheim
Nations League Soccer: Switzerland's Miro Muheim fights for the ball against Spain's Yeremy Pino | Photo: AP/Angel Fernandez
Switzerland's Miro Muheim fights for the ball against Spain's Yeremy Pino during a Nations League soccer match between Spain and Switzerland, at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium in Tenerife, Spain.

7/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Spain Vs Switzerland football gallery_Laporte
Nations League Soccer: Spain's Laporte fights for the ball against Switzerland's Abian Hajdari | Photo: AP/Angel Fernandez
Spain's Laporte fights for the ball against Switzerland's Abian Hajdari during a Nations League soccer match between Spain and Switzerland, at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium in Tenerife, Spain.

8/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Spain Vs Switzerland football gallery_Miro Muheim
Nations League Soccer: Switzerland's Miro Muheim fights for the ball against Spain's Yeremy Pino | Photo: AP/Angel Fernandez
Switzerland's Miro Muheim fights for the ball against Spain's Yeremy Pino during a Nations League soccer match between Spain and Switzerland, at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium in Tenerife, Spain.

9/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Spain Vs Switzerland football gallery_Marc Casado
Nations League Soccer: Spain's Marc Casado is tackle by Switzerland's Simon Sohm | Photo: AP/Angel Fernandez
Spain's Marc Casado is tackle by Switzerland's Simon Sohm during a Nations League soccer match between Spain and Switzerland, at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium in Tenerife, Spain.

10/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Spain Vs Switzerland football gallery_Yeremy Pino
Nations League Soccer: Spain's Yeremy Pino, left, celebrates with Niko Williams the opening goal | Photo: AP/Angel Fernandez
Spain's Yeremy Pino, left, celebrates with Niko Williams the opening goal during a Nations League soccer match between Spain and Switzerland, at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium in Tenerife, Spain.

