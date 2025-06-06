Football

Spain 5-4 France, Nations League SF: ESP, FRA Involved In Nine-goal Thriller

Lamine Yamal won the battle of Ballon d’Or contenders on Thursday by scoring twice as Spain eclipsed France 5-4 in their Nations League semifinal. The 17-year-old Yamal outshone French counterparts Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé as Spain initially ran riot against Didier Deschamps’ tired-looking team to book its place in Sunday’s final against Portugal. Portugal defeated host nation Germany 2-1 on Wednesday. Thursday’s game had been billed as a contest between young stars, but it was clear that Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League win in Munich on Saturday had added more weight to French legs with PSG stars Doué and Dembélé disappointing.