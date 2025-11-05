Bend A Knee Like Beckham: Former England Captain Knighted At Windsor Castle
When it came time to receive his knighthood, soccer great David Beckham knew what to do. He bent his knee like, well, Beckham. King Charles III tapped his shoulders with the blade of a sword and “Becks” was transformed to Sir David Beckham. The distinction marks the pinnacle of Beckham’s effort to rehabilitate his image following events that at times alienated him from fans during a long and distinguished career. He also has had a very public persona as a fashion model, husband to Victoria “Posh” Beckham of the Spice Girls and “Bend it Like Beckham” movie muse.
