Serie A : Atalanta Fail To Finish Third After 2-3 Loss To Fiorentina - In Pics

Atalanta missed the chance to finish in the top three of the Serie A table after they were handed a 2-3 defeat at the hands of Fiorentina on Sunday. In the battle between the Europa League winners and the Conference League champions, a win for Atalanta would have taken them ahead of Juventus at third. Italy defender Giorgio Scalvini was forced off the ground injured and it could become a big scare for the team ahead of the Euro 2024.

Italian Serie A: Atalanta and Fiorentina | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP

Atalanta's Charles De Ketelaere in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Fiorentina at the Gewiss Stadium, in Bergamo, Italy.

1/7
Giorgio Scalvini scores their sides second goal against Fiorentina
Giorgio Scalvini scores their side's second goal against Fiorentina | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP

Atalanta's Giorgio Scalvini scores their side's second goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Fiorentina at the Gewiss Stadium, in Bergamo, Italy.

2/7
Giorgio Scalvini celebrates after scoring a goal
Giorgio Scalvini celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP

Atalanta's Giorgio Scalvini celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Fiorentina at the Gewiss Stadium, in Bergamo, Italy.

3/7
Nico Gonzales celebrates scoring against Atalanta
Nico Gonzales celebrates scoring against Atalanta | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP

Fiorentina's Nico Gonzales, third right, celebrates with teammates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Fiorentina at the Gewiss Stadium, in Bergamo, Italy.

4/7
Ademola Lookman celebrates scoring first goal against Fiorentina
Ademola Lookman celebrates scoring first goal against Fiorentina | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP

Atalanta's Ademola Lookman celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Fiorentina at the Gewiss Stadium, in Bergamo, Italy.

5/7
Andrea Belotti celebrates teams first goal
Andrea Belotti celebrates teams first goal | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP

Fiorentina's Andrea Belotti, center, celebrates with teammates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Fiorentina at the Gewiss Stadium, in Bergamo, Italy.

6/7
Fiorentinas Andrea Belotti celebrates scoring a goal
Fiorentina's Andrea Belotti celebrates scoring a goal | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP

Fiorentina's Andrea Belotti celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Fiorentina at the Gewiss Stadium, in Bergamo, Italy.

7/7
Matteo Ruggeri
Matteo Ruggeri | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP

Atalanta's Matteo Ruggeri, right, in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Fiorentina at the Gewiss Stadium, in Bergamo, Italy.

