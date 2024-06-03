Football

Serie A : Atalanta Fail To Finish Third After 2-3 Loss To Fiorentina - In Pics

Atalanta missed the chance to finish in the top three of the Serie A table after they were handed a 2-3 defeat at the hands of Fiorentina on Sunday. In the battle between the Europa League winners and the Conference League champions, a win for Atalanta would have taken them ahead of Juventus at third. Italy defender Giorgio Scalvini was forced off the ground injured and it could become a big scare for the team ahead of the Euro 2024.