Ronaldo 'Can't Think Long Term Anymore' As Star Footballer Approaches 40

Cristiano Ronaldo has conceded he "can't think long term anymore" as he approaches his forties. (More Football News)
Ronaldo, who has scored the most goals in history, is still starring for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, while he is a regular starter for Portugal under Roberto Martinez.
The former Real Madrid superstar turns 40 in February, though is showing no signs of slowing down and has already scored 10 goals for his club this season.
He also hit the 900-career goals mark when he netted for his country against Croatia in September, and has since added two more international strikes to his vast collection.
Ronaldo has publicly set out his aim to net 1,000 goals before he retires, but he knows short-term targets are now the order of the day in the twilight of his career.
"I now face my life as living in the moment. I can't think long term anymore," Ronaldo said after receiving the Platinum Quinas, the highest honour available to Portuguese players.
"I said that I wanted to reach 1,000 goals, but it seems that now everything is easy, just last month I reached 900.
"It's about living in the moment, seeing how my legs will respond in the next few years. If I reach 1,000 goals, that's fine, but if I don't, I'm already the player with the most goals in history."
FPF president Fernando Gomes hailed Ronaldo as "an ambassador for Portugal".
Ronaldo also took the chance to air his disappointment at players who chose not to represent Portugal.
He said: "I believe there is nothing better than representing the national team. Coming to play for the national team, and representing the entire country — all its culture, your children, your mother, your father, your best friends — that is why I often feel disappointed with some players who do not want to represent the national team.
"Time flies, and there is nothing better than playing. I hear many people say that Portugal is a small country. Portugal is a great country. We need to think that way; we must believe that, regardless of the country's size, we have everything: an extraordinary country, the infrastructures we have, the stadiums, the magnificent coaches we have.
"The potential of these players, the stars we have, we just need to refine a few edges and believe that one day we will be great."
Ronaldo's Portugal host Poland in the Nations League on Friday before taking on Croatia three days later.