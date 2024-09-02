Football

La Liga: Kylian Mbappe Ends Goal Drought As Real Madrid Blank Real Betis 2-0 - In Pics

Kylian Mbappe ended his scoring drought in La Liga, netting two goals in less than 10 minutes and leading Real Madrid to a 2-0 win over Real Betis on Monday (September 2, 2024). Madrid's biggest signing in years, Mbappe had scored once in the team's win over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup final last month, but he had yet to find the net in his previous three Spanish league matches. He opened the scoring at the Santiago Bernabeu with a low left-footed shot in the 67th minute, and added to the lead by converting a 75th-minute penalty kick after a foul on Vinicius Junior.

La Liga 2024-25 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti shake hands with Kylian Mbappe | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti shake hands with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2024-25 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Real Madrids Kylian Mbappe shoots a penalty kick to score his sides second goal
La Liga 2024-25 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe shoots a penalty kick to score his sides second goal | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe shoots a penalty kick to score his sides second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2024-25 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Betis head coach Manuel Pellegrini
La Liga 2024-25 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Betis' head coach Manuel Pellegrini | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia

Betis' head coach Manuel Pellegrini watches the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2024-25 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Real Madrids Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his sides first goal
La Liga 2024-25 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his sides first goal | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2024-25 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Real Madrids Vinicius Junior reacts during the match
La Liga 2024-25 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts during the match | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2024-25 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Real Madrids head coach Carlo Ancelotti
La Liga 2024-25 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti La Liga 2024-25 Real Madrid vs Real Betis:

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti grimaces during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2024-25 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Betis Natan, right, challenges Real Madrids Kylian Mbappe
La Liga 2024-25 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Betis' Natan, right, challenges Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia

Betis' Natan, right, challenges Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2024-25 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Real Madrids Eder Militao tries to control the ball
La Liga 2024-25 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Real Madrid's Eder Militao tries to control the ball | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia

Real Madrid's Eder Militao tries to control the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2024-25 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Betis Romain Perraud, left, challenges Real Madrids Rodrygo
La Liga 2024-25 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Betis' Romain Perraud, left, challenges Real Madrid's Rodrygo | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia

Betis' Romain Perraud, left, challenges Real Madrid's Rodrygo during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2024-25 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Real Madrids Aurelien Tchouameni, left, challenges Betis Pablo Fornals
La Liga 2024-25 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni, left, challenges Betis' Pablo Fornals | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia

Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni, left, challenges Betis' Pablo Fornals during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

