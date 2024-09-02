Football

La Liga: Kylian Mbappe Ends Goal Drought As Real Madrid Blank Real Betis 2-0 - In Pics

Kylian Mbappe ended his scoring drought in La Liga, netting two goals in less than 10 minutes and leading Real Madrid to a 2-0 win over Real Betis on Monday (September 2, 2024). Madrid's biggest signing in years, Mbappe had scored once in the team's win over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup final last month, but he had yet to find the net in his previous three Spanish league matches. He opened the scoring at the Santiago Bernabeu with a low left-footed shot in the 67th minute, and added to the lead by converting a 75th-minute penalty kick after a foul on Vinicius Junior.