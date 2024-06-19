Football

Euro 2024: Portugal Beat Czech Republic 2-1 In Injury-Time Win - In Pics

Portugal substitute Francisco Conceição scored in stoppage time for a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in their European Championship opening game on Tuesday. Conceição, who only made his entrance in the 90th minute, fired the ball home in the 92nd after Robin Hranac's attempted block of fellow substitute Pedro Neto's shot fell kindly for the Porto winger to shoot inside the left post. It comes almost 24 years to the day since Conceição's father, Sérgio Conceição, scored a hat trick to knock defending champion Germany out of Euro 2000. Portugal's 41-year-old defender Pepe became the oldest player to play at the tournament, though he had little to do as the 2016 champions dominated ball possession and chances.