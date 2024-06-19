Football

Euro 2024: Portugal Beat Czech Republic 2-1 In Injury-Time Win - In Pics

Portugal substitute Francisco Conceição scored in stoppage time for a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in their European Championship opening game on Tuesday. Conceição, who only made his entrance in the 90th minute, fired the ball home in the 92nd after Robin Hranac's attempted block of fellow substitute Pedro Neto's shot fell kindly for the Porto winger to shoot inside the left post. It comes almost 24 years to the day since Conceição's father, Sérgio Conceição, scored a hat trick to knock defending champion Germany out of Euro 2000. Portugal's 41-year-old defender Pepe became the oldest player to play at the tournament, though he had little to do as the 2016 champions dominated ball possession and chances.

Euro 2024: Portugal vs Czech Republic | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) and Francisco Conceicao celebrate after a Group F match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

2/10
Francisco Conceicao celebrates Portugals second goal
Francisco Conceicao celebrates Portugal's second goal | Photo: AP/Sunday Alamba

Portugal's Francisco Conceicao, left, celebrates his side's second goal during a Group F match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

3/10
Francisco Conceicao celebrates after scoring a goal
Francisco Conceicao celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Petr Josek

Portugal's Francisco Conceicao, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group F match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

4/10
Lukas Provod celebrate after scoring opening goal
Lukas Provod celebrate after scoring opening goal | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

Czech Republic's Lukas Provod (14) and David Doudera celebrate after Provod scores the opening goal during a Group F match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

5/10
Portugals Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo | Photo: AP/Robert Michael/dpa via AP

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during a Group F match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

6/10
Patrik Schick tussles for the ball with Nuno Mendes
Patrik Schick tussles for the ball with Nuno Mendes | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Czech Republic's Patrik Schick, left, tussles for the ball with Portugal's Nuno Mendes during a Group F match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

7/10
Pepe in action against Czech Republic
Pepe in action against Czech Republic | Photo: AP/Petr Josek

Portugal's Pepe kicks the ball during a Group F match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

8/10
Portugals Rafael Leao
Portugal's Rafael Leao | Photo: AP/Petr Josek

Portugal's Rafael Leao heads the ball during a Group F match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

9/10
Jindrich Stanek stops a shot by Cristiano Ronaldo
Jindrich Stanek stops a shot by Cristiano Ronaldo | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

Czech Republic's goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek (1) stops a shot by Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during a Group F match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

10/10
Cristiano Ronaldo duels for the ball with Tomas Holes
Cristiano Ronaldo duels for the ball with Tomas Holes | Photo: AP/Petr Josek

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, duels for the ball with Czech Republic's Tomas Holes during a Group F match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: US Lawmakers Meet Dalai Lama In HP; June Rain Below Average
  2. PM Modi Inaugurates New Campus Of Nalanda University In Bihar | Top Points
  3. US Lawmakers Meet Dalai Lama In Himachal, China Wars Biden Against Signing Tibet Policy Bill
  4. Outlook's Next Issue: Return Of The Coalition
  5. Lost In The Rat Race: How NEET Exam Controversy Shatters Dreams Of Medical Aspirants
Entertainment News
  1. Alia Bhatt Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Is 'Specific' About Daughter Raha's Fashion Choices
  2. Inside Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's First Wedding Anniversary Celebration With Candlelight Dinner; See Unseen Pics
  3. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple To Reportedly Host Their Haldi Ceremony On June 20
  4. Shraddha Kapoor Makes Her Relationship With Rumoured BF Rahul Mody Insta-Official, Shares First Picture With Him
  5. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About Taking Over From Salman Khan As The Host Of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': No One Can Replace Bhai
Sports News
  1. Latest Sports News Today: USA Take On South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; India Women Take On South Africa Women In 2nd WODI
  2. Euro 2024: Portugal Beat Czech Republic 2-1 In Injury-Time Win - In Pics
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Who's Playing Who In Today's European C'ship Group Games
  4. TUR Vs GEO, UEFA Euro 2024: Arda Guler Stunner Helps Turkey Win Thriller - In Pics
  5. SCO Vs SUI Preview, UEFA Euro 2024: : Scotland Aim To Bounce Back Against Switzerland After Germany Rout
World News
  1. Hajj 2024: Over 550 Dead In Mecca As Scorching Heat Hits Challenging Pilgrimage
  2. Indian-Origin Man Sentenced To Jail For Punching Singapore Police Officer
  3. Boeing CEO Apologizes To Relatives Of 737 Max Crash Victims During Senate Appearance
  4. 'False': Wife Denies Reports Of Noam Chomsky's Death
  5. Krispy Kreme Launches FRIENDS-Inspired Doughnuts, But Leaves American Fans Disappointed: Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities For Overseas Workers
  2. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  3. NCERT Textbook Revision Draws Flak Again, This Time On Secularism And Omission Of Babri Masjid
  4. Upholding The Constitution; Breaking Stereotypes : Kerala’s SCERT Marks A Difference
  5. Latest Sports News Today: USA Take On South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; India Women Take On South Africa Women In 2nd WODI
  6. Daughter Of Rajya Sabha MP Runs BMW Over Sleeping Man On Chennai Road, Gets Bail
  7. Bengaluru Woman Orders Xbox On Amazon, Finds Live Snake In Package | Video
  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: US Lawmakers Meet Dalai Lama In HP; June Rain Below Average