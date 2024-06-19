Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) and Francisco Conceicao celebrate after a Group F match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Portugal's Francisco Conceicao, left, celebrates his side's second goal during a Group F match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Portugal's Francisco Conceicao, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group F match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Czech Republic's Lukas Provod (14) and David Doudera celebrate after Provod scores the opening goal during a Group F match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during a Group F match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Czech Republic's Patrik Schick, left, tussles for the ball with Portugal's Nuno Mendes during a Group F match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Portugal's Pepe kicks the ball during a Group F match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Portugal's Rafael Leao heads the ball during a Group F match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Czech Republic's goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek (1) stops a shot by Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during a Group F match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, duels for the ball with Czech Republic's Tomas Holes during a Group F match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.