Paulo Fonseca: Derby Win 'Irrelevant' If Milan Lose To Lecce

Milan claimed bragging rights in Derby della Madonnina on Sunday, with Matteo Gabbia's late effort sealing a dramatic 2-1 victory at San Siro

Fonseca wants Milan to build momentum
Paulo Fonseca insists AC Milan's derby victory over rivals Inter is "irrelevant" unless the Rossoneri beat Lecce on Friday. (More Football News)

Milan claimed bragging rights in Derby della Madonnina on Sunday, with Matteo Gabbia's late effort sealing a dramatic 2-1 victory at San Siro.

The Rossoneri subsequently ended a run of six straight defeats against the Nerazzurri stretching back to September 2022, while moving Fonseca's side level on eight points with their rivals.

Inter 1-2 AC Milan, Serie A: Last-Gasp Gabbia Header Seals Derby Day Spoils

Three points adrift of leaders Torino, Milan can move top of Serie A with victory over Lecce, who have won just one of their opening five matches this season.

And with his side riding the crest of a wave after beating the reigning Scudetto winners, Fonseca highlighted the importance of ensuring his side do not come crashing back down to earth.

"There are lots of motivations to win tomorrow," he told reporters during his pre-match press conference. 

"For me, it's a dangerous match after the derby. We have to be careful, we can't make any mistakes. We have to win.

"A win in the derby brings confidence, it brings a different atmosphere. But I always try to be balanced. One match can change everything, it helps the players' confidence, too. But it's just one match. If we don't win tomorrow, people will say we could be relegated. 

"For this reason, we have to forget about the derby, focusing on the next game, which is the most important. The atmosphere is positive, we are happy, but it's important to understand that the derby is over, it's irrelevant now.

"It's very, very important [we capitalise on our momentum]. We have to confirm that we are growing. The victory in the derby makes more sense if we also win against Lecce, because we need to start recovering some points."

