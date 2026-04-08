PSG Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Struggling Reds Face Defending Champs

Liverpool players huddle before the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final first leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool at Parc des Princes on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. PSG arrive in imperious form after thrashing Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate, and the French giants are favourites to defend their maiden Champions League title. They will host a struggling Liverpool side beaten 4-0 by Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final. The Reds lost to PSG in last season’s Round of 16 and will face a much tougher test against an in-form host. Follow the play-by-play updates from the PSG vs Liverpool match right here.

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