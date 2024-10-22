Odisha FC Vs East Bengal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2024-25 Match

A struggling East Bengal will face another bottom table side, Odisha FC, to kick off matchday six of the ongoing season of the Indian Super League. (More Football News)
East Bengal are right at the bottom of the table having lost five out of five games this season while Odisha FC are just a few places above at the 10th place with only one win in four outings (1W, 1D, 2L).
The Juggernauts will take confidence from the fact that after losing their opening two games of the ISL season, they have managed to win one and draw the other in their last two outings. They will also start as favourites against East Bengal because the Juggernauts have not faced a defeat against the Kolkata side for last seven matches.
East Bengal are on a six-match losing streak in ISL with five of them coming this season. Their horrible start led to the change of manager but even that seems to have no effect on the side. They desperately need a win at this point.
Check below how you can watch the Odisha FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 match.
Odisha FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 match: Live Streaming Details
When will the Odisha FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 match be played?
The Odisha FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Tuesday, October 22 at 7:30pm IST at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Where will the Odisha FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?
The Odisha FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.