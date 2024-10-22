Odisha FC Vs East Bengal FC Live Score: OFC Host Struggling EBFC In Bhubaneshwar

Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score ISL/FSDL

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC being played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. In their last 10 meetings, Odisha FC have been the dominant side winning six games, while East Bengal have just won two. Catch the live score and updates from the Odisha FC Vs East Bengal FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match, right here

LIVE UPDATES

22 Oct 2024, 07:15:24 pm IST ISL Live Updates: Odisha FC Vs East Bengal FC We are 15 minutes away from kick-off at the Kalinga Stadium. There are a few changes in both camps with Hijazi, Jeakson and Dimi returning to the starting XI for EBFC, while Roy Krishna starts, and Carlos Delgado returns to the bench.

22 Oct 2024, 06:50:08 pm IST ISL Live Updates: Odisha FC Vs East Bengal FC A struggling East Bengal have made a few changes, and here's how they shape up looking for their first win of the season Here's how we line up for #OFCEBFC! 📋



Hijazi, Jeakson and Dimi return to the starting XI.



Vishnu gets his first start in this #ISL. #JoyEastBengal #EastBengalFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/nibZR0wQeF — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) October 22, 2024

22 Oct 2024, 06:41:59 pm IST ISL Live Updates: Odisha FC Vs East Bengal FC Here's how Odisha line-up for their fixture against East Bengal FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar 🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨



Sergio Lobera announces his starting XI to face East Bengal FC tonight at the Kalinga. ⚔ Roy Krishna is set to start, and Carlos Delgado returns to the bench. ✨



📺: Live on JioCinema & Sports18#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #KalingaWarriors #ISL #OFCEBFC… pic.twitter.com/nPxjdSFuEf — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) October 22, 2024