Odisha FC Vs East Bengal FC Live Score: OFC Host Struggling EBFC In Bhubaneshwar

ISL Live Updates: Odisha FC Vs East Bengal FC
We are 15 minutes away from kick-off at the Kalinga Stadium. There are a few changes in both camps with Hijazi, Jeakson and Dimi returning to the starting XI for EBFC, while Roy Krishna starts, and Carlos Delgado returns to the bench.
ISL Live Updates: Odisha FC Vs East Bengal FC
A struggling East Bengal have made a few changes, and here's how they shape up looking for their first win of the season
ISL Live Updates: Odisha FC Vs East Bengal FC
Here's how Odisha line-up for their fixture against East Bengal FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar
Odisha FC Vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25: Start Time, Streaming Details
The Indian Super League between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will kick-off at 7:30 pm IST, and can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports18 network in India.