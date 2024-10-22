Football

Odisha FC Vs East Bengal FC Live Score: OFC Host Struggling EBFC In Bhubaneshwar

Catch the live score and updates from the Odisha FC Vs East Bengal FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match, right here

V
Vignesh Bharadwaj
22 October 2024
Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score ISL/FSDL
Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC being played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. In their last 10 meetings, Odisha FC have been the dominant side winning six games, while East Bengal have just won two. Catch the live score and updates from the Odisha FC Vs East Bengal FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match, right here
LIVE UPDATES

We are 15 minutes away from kick-off at the Kalinga Stadium. There are a few changes in both camps with Hijazi, Jeakson and Dimi returning to the starting XI for EBFC, while Roy Krishna starts, and Carlos Delgado returns to the bench.

A struggling East Bengal have made a few changes, and here's how they shape up looking for their first win of the season

Here's how Odisha line-up for their fixture against East Bengal FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar

Odisha FC Vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25: Start Time, Streaming Details

The Indian Super League between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will kick-off at 7:30 pm IST, and can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports18 network in India.

