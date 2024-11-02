Football

New Manchester United Boss Ruben Amorim Opens Up On 'Now Or Never' Decision

The 39-year-old Sporting Lisbon coach is set to make the move to Manchester United on November 11, despite wanting to wait until the end of the season to make the switch

Ruben Amorim says it was "now or never" for his Manchester United move
Ruben Amorim says the decision to move to Manchester United during the season was made for him, after he was told it was "now or never". (More Football News)

The 39-year-old Sporting Lisbon coach is set to make the move to Manchester on November 11, despite wanting to wait until the end of the season to make the switch.

The move was announced on Friday, with Amorim agreeing on a contract that will keep him at the club until 2027.

He becomes the sixth permanent manager at United since Alex Ferguson's departure 11 years ago.

Sporting have made a flying start to the season with 10 wins from 10 putting them top of the Primeira Liga table, but Amorim was keen to attest he would have preferred to continue his victorious streak.

"The season started, we started very well, and then Manchester United came, they pay above the compensation clause and the president defends the club's interests," he explained.

"I never discussed anything with the president. For three days, I said I wanted to stay until the end of the season, but then I was told it was not possible.

"It was now or never, or Manchester would go for another option. So, I had three days to make my mind up, to make a decision that radically changes my life."

Amorim brought substantial success to the Portuguese capital, winning two league titles in the space of four seasons after the club had failed to do so in the 19 years prior.

Despite being one of the most promising coaches in the game, the Lisbon-born manager asserted that only a call from Manchester would persuade him to leave his home club.

"I've had other opportunities - the president and [director of football] Hugo Viana can confirm this," he added. "It's not the first or the second time that I have been requested by another team, and I don't want another team.

"After Sporting I wanted that one, Manchester, and I want that context because that context allows me to do things my way, and the club believes me that way.

"There's a time when I have to take a step forward in my career. That's what happened. It was harder for me than any Sporting fan, believe me, but I had to do this."

