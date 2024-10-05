Football

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: MBSG 1-0 MSC; Mariners On The Charge In Kolkata Derby

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: The first Kolkata Derby is underway in the Indian Super League. Track live scores and play-by-play updates of the MBSG vs MSC match here

Gaurav Thakur
5 October 2024
5 October 2024
Mohun Bagan fans. X/mohunbagansg
Welcome to the live coverage the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting Club. The historic Kolkata teams renew their rivalry, this time in the ISL. Both sides have garnered four points from their first three matches so far in the season. Mohammedan SC come into the match with their first ever win in the ISL while the Mariners were thrashed 3-0 by Bengaluru FC in their last encounter. Follow season's first Kolkata derby, MBSG vs MSC, right here at OutlookIndia.
LIVE UPDATES

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: MBSG 1-0 MSC

24' Alexis Gomez fouls Anirudh Thapa and he has been booked. Second yellow for Mohammedan SC in just 24 minutes. That was a bad foul by Alexis and referee has rightly handed him the yellow. It is getting a bit physical in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: MBSG 1-0 MSC

20' Twenty minutes into the game and not one shot from Mohammedan SC so far. The goalkeeper of Mohammedan SC Padam Chhetri has been tested early but he has done well, making two good saves. He would want his forwards to test the opposition goalkeeper too.

Meanwhile França was shown a yellow in the 19th minute for a bad foul.

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: MBSG 1-0 MSC

8' Goal For Mohun Bagan!!! First start for Jamie Maclaren and he finds the net in just the eighth minute. Mohun Bagan got a corner and Greg Stewart sends an inswinging ball into the D. A little bit of tickle lobs the ball right where Maclaren would have wanted and he does not make a mistake. Maclaren, standing at the right side near the goal mouth, heads it straight into the top left corner.

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: MBSG 0-0 MSC

4' Another shot for Mohun Bagan and this time it is a good save by Padam Chhetri who pushes the ball over the goalpost. It was Lalengmawia Ralte who took the shot from outside the box, but could not find the perfect spot. Mohun Bagan will take a corner but clearance comes from the Mohammaden defence.

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: MBSG 0-0 MSC

3' Jamie McLaren of Mohun Bagan has the first shot of the match but it is a weak one on target and lands up straight in MSC goalkeeper Padam Chhetri's gloves. Some good work there by Jamie.

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: MBSG 0-0 MSC

There is the whistle and it is Mohammedan Sporting in whites who begin with the ball. Mohun Bagan in red and green. An interesting Kolkata derby begins. The crowd is raucous at the Salk Lake Stadium.

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score, ISL 2024-25

The players are out for the national anthem and we are all set to witness the first Kolkata derby of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season. It is Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan SC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: MSC Starting XI

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score, ISL 2024-25

Meanwhile, in the first match of the day, Jamshedpur FC have defeated East Bengal 2-0 with goals either side of the break. Jamshedpur jump to the third spot with their third win of the season.

Now, the winner of this match between Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan SC will climb to the fourth place in the table. Both teams would love that before the international break.

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score, ISL 2024-25

Both teams have similar results so far in this competition. One win, one loss and one draw in three matches each. Mohun Bagan's GD is -2 and that is why they are currently 10th in the ISL table while Mohammedan SC are 8th.

Mind you, this is the last match before the international break.

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: MBSG Starting XI

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC, Indian Super League match will be streamed live free on JioCinema (English, Hindi, Bengali and Malayalam) and telecasted live on Sports 18 — 3 (English, Hindi, Bengali and Malayalam), Asianet Plus (Malayalam).

Kick off at 7:30PM IST.

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25

