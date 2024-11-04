Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal, Women's Super League: Malard Keeps Hosts Unbeaten

Melvine Malard came off the bench to score a late equaliser as Manchester United drew 1-1 with Arsenal in the Women’s Super League, preserving the hosts’ unbeaten start to 2024-25. (More Football News)
The France international cancelled out a strike from Alessia Russo as the former United striker found form against her old club, keeping the sides fourth and fifth in the table respectively.
Russo had failed to find the net through Arsenal’s first five games of the campaign but looked sharp from the off at Leigh Sports Village.
Moments after Lia Walti had struck the post, Russo fired home a 63rd-minute opener against the club she represented from 2020 to 2023, scoring 22 league goals.
However, that goal was not enough to give Renee Slegers’ side victory, as Malard’s header bobbled past goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar with eight minutes to play.
Though United remain one of three sides yet to lose in the WSL this campaign, the result leaves them five points adrift of leaders Manchester City, with the Gunners one point further back.
Data Debrief: Chance missed for Gunners
While Marc Skinner will take the plaudits after introducing Malard to change the momentum of the game, Arsenal’s interim boss Slegers was left to rue her team’s lack of ruthlessness.
Arsenal fired off 19 shots to United’s six, yet only hit the target on one more occasion than their hosts (four to three), only just edging the expected goals (xG) battle 1.62 to 1.18.
The Gunners have now dropped four points from winning positions in the WSL this term, with only Aston Villa (eight) and Liverpool (seven) giving up more.