Football

Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal, Women's Super League: Malard Keeps Hosts Unbeaten

France international Melvine Malard cancelled out a strike from Alessia Russo as the former United striker found form against her old club, keeping the sides fourth and fifth in the table respectively

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Melvine Malard
Melvine Malard celebrates after scoring versus Arsenal
info_icon

Melvine Malard came off the bench to score a late equaliser as Manchester United drew 1-1 with Arsenal in the Women’s Super League, preserving the hosts’ unbeaten start to 2024-25. (More Football News)

The France international cancelled out a strike from Alessia Russo as the former United striker found form against her old club, keeping the sides fourth and fifth in the table respectively.

Russo had failed to find the net through Arsenal’s first five games of the campaign but looked sharp from the off at Leigh Sports Village. 

Moments after Lia Walti had struck the post, Russo fired home a 63rd-minute opener against the club she represented from 2020 to 2023, scoring 22 league goals.

However, that goal was not enough to give Renee Slegers’ side victory, as Malard’s header bobbled past goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar with eight minutes to play.

Though United remain one of three sides yet to lose in the WSL this campaign, the result leaves them five points adrift of leaders Manchester City, with the Gunners one point further back.

Data Debrief: Chance missed for Gunners

While Marc Skinner will take the plaudits after introducing Malard to change the momentum of the game, Arsenal’s interim boss Slegers was left to rue her team’s lack of ruthlessness.

Arsenal fired off 19 shots to United’s six, yet only hit the target on one more occasion than their hosts (four to three), only just edging the expected goals (xG) battle 1.62 to 1.18.

The Gunners have now dropped four points from winning positions in the WSL this term, with only Aston Villa (eight) and Liverpool (seven) giving up more.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel To Play India A Vs Australia A 2nd Test At MCG
  2. Time Running Out For Senior India Players? A Look At Recent Form Of The Experienced Quartet
  3. IND Vs NZ Test Whitewash: Gautam Gambhir Under Pressure After Flops In Sri Lanka And India
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan: New PAK Captain Mohammad Rizwan Has Eyes On Champions Trophy
  5. IPL Retentions: Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh Hopeful Of Winning Trophy For Fans
Football News
  1. Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Caicedo Denies Van Nistelrooy First Win
  2. Real Madrid Vs AC Milan Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: When, Where To Watch Matchday 4 Clash
  3. Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal, Women's Super League: Malard Keeps Hosts Unbeaten
  4. Barcelona 3-1 Espanyol, La Liga: Olmo Brace Sends Blaugrana Nine Points Clear
  5. Liverpool Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
  2. Moselle Open: Injured Sumit Nagal Pulls Out Midway From Opener Against Corentin Moutet
  3. Hong Kong Open Final: Diana Shnaider Beats Katie Boulter To Win 4th WTA Title Of 2024
  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, WTA Finals: World Number 1 Dominates Chinese Opponent For Winning Start
  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Ugo Humbert Live Streaming, Paris Masters 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch The ATP 1000 Summit Clash
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Local TMC Leader Beaten To Death In West Bengal's Birbhum
  2. 'Consider Muslim Sentiments': Jamiat Chief To TDP, JD(U) On Waqf Bill
  3. Punjab Bypolls 2024: Bhagwant Mann 'Confident' Of AAP Sweep In Dera Baba Nanak Seat
  4. Day In Pics: November 03, 2024
  5. Two Sisters Arrested For Attacking Former UP DSP And Family Over Honking Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  2. Don: 1978-Forever
  3. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  4. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  5. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
US News
  1. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  2. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
  3. Do Celebrity Endorsements Tip The Scales In U.S. Presidential Elections?
  4. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
World News
  1. North Korea Backs Russia's War In Ukraine; Zelenskyy Calls For Action Against Troops On Front Line
  2. Iran Woman Strips In Apparent Protest; University Says She Had 'Mental Disorder'
  3. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  4. Israeli Airstrike Hits Dahiyeh Suburbs In Beirut
  5. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 3, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. Virgo November 2024 Horoscope: Get Your Monthly Zodiac Overview
  3. Aquarius November 2024 Horoscope: Dive Into Your Monthly Astrological Predictions
  4. Capricorn November 2024 Horoscope: Find What Your Zodiac Sign Predicts This Month
  5. Pisces November 2024 Horoscope: Look Into Your Monthly Astrological Forecasts
  6. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  7. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign